NHL Trade Rumors: Could Detroit Land Marcus Pettersson to Keep Canucks' Quinn Hughes?

The Vancouver Canucks find themselves back in the NHL rumor mill as their difficult start to the 2025–26 season continues to raise concerns. With a 9-12-2 record and sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the organization faces extreme pressure to make roster changes that could shift its trajectory.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman sparked fresh speculation after suggesting that trade talks involving Quinn Hughes.

Internal Pressure Builds as Quinn Hughes Rumors Resurface

The Canucks' struggles revived whispers about Quinn Hughes wanting to join his brothers, Jack and Luke, in New Jersey, according to The Hockey News. While nothing is confirmed, even the perception of a superstar contemplating a move can influence management decisions. A push to retain Hughes long-term may drive the Canucks to explore bold trade opportunities.

Detroit Red Wings Could Become Key Trade Partners

The Detroit Red Wings are one team that could step into the picture after an unexpectedly strong start revealed significant weaknesses on defense. The Vancouver Canucks have two attractive blueliners, Marcus Pettersson and former Red Wings draft pick Filip Hronek, so Detroit would be a natural fit.

Both players would give Detroit an immediate boost. In particular, Pettersson fills an area of significant need for a reliable left-shot D. His presence could facilitate the necessary option to move Albert Johansson down to seventh defenseman and solidify their D rotations.

Canucks Struggle Through Devastating Injury Wave

The Vancouver season has taken a sharp downturn largely because of injuries to key players. Filip Chytil, Teddy Blueger, Nils Hoglander, and starting goaltender Thatcher Demko are all out, forcing the Canucks to make emergency adjustments up and down the lineup.

Things got so bad that they brought in former Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kämpf to center the second line, despite Kämpf spending most of his time as a healthy scratch in Toronto.

For a team that was one victory away from eliminating the Edmonton Oilers during the 2024 playoffs, the decline is definitely a huge disadvantage that the whole organization has to bear.

Marcus Pettersson as a Reliable Target

The Canucks sent a first-round pick to Pittsburgh for Pettersson last season before inking him to a six-year, $5.5 million AAV extension. He has shutdown ability and is reliable, making his contract one of the more attractive bargains for teams looking to shore up their defenses. Adding him could finally complete a blue line that would be set for years alongside promising Swedish defender Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

While it's improbable that Vancouver would move a recently signed core piece, the right offer may be enough to move them.

Building around Quinn Hughes as a means of securing long-term commitment to the roster is strategic. The trade deadline may still be months away, but the noise around potential moves will only grow louder as Vancouver battles through injuries and inconsistency.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com