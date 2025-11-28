Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Set for Explosive Interim Lightweight Title Clash at UFC 324

The UFC is kicking off its new era with a blockbuster matchup, as Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett headlines UFC 324 on January 24, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White during an NFL broadcast, the stage is now set for this most-awaited interim lightweight title fight to open the upcoming new year with a bang.

UFC 324 Explores New Era on Paramount+

According to CBS Sports, the event marks the first under the UFC's new domestic broadcast deal with Paramount+, and the main card is slated for 9 p.m. ET with a number of the promotion's biggest stars in action.

Ilia Topuria remains the undisputed lightweight champion, but the UFC introduced an interim title after Topuria announced he needed time away to focus on personal matters and his family.

Topuria emotionally said that he did not want to hold up the division and would be back when he felt he could fight at championship levels once more.

Justin Gaethje's Last Shot at Lightweight Gold

Veteran contender Justin Gaethje, 26-5, returns to the Octagon for the first time since beating Rafael Fiziev by decision in March. At 37, Gaethje hinted at retirement unless he secured another title opportunity-something the UFC has now delivered.

Gaethje's road to UFC 324 has been anything but smooth. Earning his title shot with a knockout of Dustin Poirier earlier in 2023, he then rolled the dice by accepting a BMF bout against Max Holloway at UFC 300. That gamble backfired in the most violent possible way as he suffered a devastating fifth-round knockout loss. Gaethje comes into UFC 324 nonetheless looking to regain his championship momentum.

He is no stranger to interim gold, having captured the interim lightweight belt in 2020 with a dominant finish of Tony Ferguson before falling short in a unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov later that year.

Paddy Pimblett's Rise Is Unstoppable

Since he signed in 2021, Paddy Pimblett, 23-3, has grown into one of the biggest stars in the UFC. The charismatic Liverpool native is a perfect 7-0 inside the UFC Octagon, with wins over Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler.

Still only 30 years old, Pimblett has surged through the rankings in the highly competitive featherweight division and now finds himself on the brink of championship glory. A win at UFC 324 would earn him the interim belt and set up a massive unification fight against Topuria later in the year.

Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC 324 also brings a monumental co-main event in the form of a women's bantamweight title defense as Kayla Harrison (19-1) defends against returning legend Amanda Nunes (23-5). Nunes steps out of retirement for the first time since June 2023.

Stacked Card Featuring Former Champions

According to Variety, Dana White has confirmed several former champions and top contenders for the UFC 324 main card, including:

Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong

Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) vs. Rose Namajunas (15-7)

Derrick Lewis (29-12) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (16-2)

Arnold Allen (20-3) vs. Jean Silva (16-3)

