Golf Legend Fuzzy Zoeller, Known For 1997 Masters Incident, Dies at 74

Fuzzy Zoeller, the two-time major champion and one of golf's most charismatic personalities, died Tuesday at 74. His remarkable journey through professional golf took him to historic victories, unforgettable moments, and a controversy that shadowed the later years of his career.

Golf Champion With an Unmatched Debut at The Masters

According to ESPN, Zoeller became the first person to win the Masters during his maiden attempt in 1979. He won a green jacket in a most dramatic three-man playoff, making a birdie on the second hole while celebrating the victory with his typical humor and energy. The breakthrough performance marked him as one of the sport's most exciting talents.

Five years later, he produced another signature golf moment at the 1984 U.S. Open. Convinced Greg Norman had just bested him with a long putt, Zoeller waved a white towel in jest as if in surrender, only to learn later the putt was for par. He then routed Norman convincingly in an 18-hole playoff, victorious by eight shots.

The 1997 Masters Incident that Changed His Career

Despite his success, Zoeller's reputation was markedly set back by comments he made during Tiger Woods's historic 1997 Masters victory. That time, Zoeller made some racially insensitive comments about Woods's Champions Dinner menu.

According to Sports Illustrated, the comments sparked national outrage and followed him for decades. Zoeller issued multiple apologies and later shared in a Golf Digest column that the controversy caused him tremendous pain, calling it "the worst thing I've gone through in my entire life." He admitted the moment would "never, ever go away," even as he insisted the comments did not reflect his character.

Born Frank Urban Zoeller Jr. in New Albany, Indiana, "Fuzzy" inherited his nickname from his father. He played college golf in Florida and at the University of Houston before turning professional.

Zoeller's Legacy in Golf

Zoeller's legacy goes far beyond the controversy. He won two major championships, eight additional PGA Tour titles, and added two more victories on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, including a Senior PGA Championship.

Known for playing quickly, whistling between shots, and keeping the atmosphere light, Zoeller was one of golf's more approachable and entertaining figures. He even became a fan-favorite during his time.

