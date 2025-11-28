NBA Trade Rumors: Will Dallas Guard Kyrie Irving Get Traded Soon?

Though the Dallas Mavericks might be working their way through an up-and-down season, the franchise is evaluating what to do with Kyrie Irving. The All-Star guard was out for the rest of the season because of the ACL tear.

Despite early struggles with the team, Irving has remained a key piece of the Mavs' long-term vision—at least for now.

Mavericks Stand Firm against Kyrie Irving Trade Speculation

During a recent appearance on Howdy Partners, ESPN insider Tim MacMahon disclosed that the Mavericks "do not want to trade" Kyrie Irving.

Back in March, Irving suffered a torn ACL, which prompted him to prioritize recovery over his playing time. He was locked into a three-year, $118.47 million deal during the offseason.

Even without Irving's presence on the floor, the Mavericks remain committed to keeping him part of their core-a move that speaks to his track record as one of the league's best guards.

Kyrie Irving's Impact and Career Achievements

When healthy, Irving is a game-changing force. With nine All-Star selections, three All-NBA honors, and an NBA championship on his résumé, Irving has consistently ranked among the top guards in the league. His career averages of 23.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 three-pointers per game speak to elite production and leadership.

Irving also maintained a line of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and almost three triples per contest last season, proving he remains a high-level contributor despite his injuries.

Dallas Struggles Without Irving and Davis

According to Bleacher Report, the less-than-stellar current record of 5–14 by the Mavericks illustrates it quite clearly: the absence of Irving and the limited availability of Anthony Davis have taken their toll. Davis, who has played only five games because of a calf injury, has left a gaping hole in the frontcourt.

In their absence, No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg has emerged as a bright spot, averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game as he quickly entered the Rookie of the Year conversation. Still, the young star can't do it alone, and inconsistent help from the supporting cast has magnified the team's weaknesses further.

Anthony Davis Trade Rumors Still Hot

While Irving seems untouchable, MacMahon hedged that a trade for Anthony Davis is "a real possibility" and maybe even a "likelihood."

Davis landed in Dallas as the crown jewel of the blockbuster that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers, but the Mavs' front office has experienced a significant reshuffling since then, including the ousting of GM Nico Harrison.

The injury history and age would make the price point for Davis fairly steep. His value on the trade market becomes too great for Dallas to potentially pass up, with the team looking for a reset.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com