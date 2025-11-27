Frank Ragnow Stuns NFL by Coming Out of Retirement to Rejoin Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions got one of the biggest boosts ahead of the Thanksgiving showdown as four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow officially came out of retirement.

After retiring from football earlier in the year, the 29-year-old lineman has opted to return because he "loves the game," according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Frank Ragnow Returns to Lions After Surprise Retirement Decision

According to Reuters, Ragnow had until Wednesday to reinstate himself from the reserve–retired list if he hoped to play this season. Players must return before their team's Week 13 matchup to be eligible, and Detroit's Thursday game against NFC North rival Green Bay created a firm deadline.

The Lions quickly placed Ragnow on the exempt/commissioner permission list, allowing him time to reintegrate before taking the field.

Although reinstated, suiting up immediately is a slim chance, according to a source. His earliest realistic return would be the Lions' Dec. 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams to give Detroit time to get their star center back into game shape.

Detroit Still Holds Ragnow's Contract Rights

The Lions retain Ragnow's contractual rights for the remainder of this season and the next. Once he reports to the team facility, his previous deal will automatically resume. Ragnow retired in June after seven seasons filled with elite play and persistent injuries, but Detroit never closed the door on a potential comeback.

Ragnow's out-of-retirement plan for the Lions was also endorsed by former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, according to Clutch Points.

Ragnow's Impact and Injury History

Ragnow had a history of durability and toughness throughout his career. He played with a fractured throat during the 2021 season, after which Detroit made him the highest-paid center in the NFL with a four-year, $54 million extension.

In 2024, Ragnow battled a partially torn pectoral muscle; still, he was able to appear in 16 games, missing only Week 4, and earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

His absence this season forced veteran Graham Glasgow to step into the center role as the Lions opened the year 7–4. Ragnow's return now gives Detroit one of the strongest interior lineman rotations in the league heading into the playoff stretch.

Lions Strengthen Roster With Additional Move

In a separate roster development, the Lions activated defensive end Marcus Davenport from injured reserve. Davenport had been out since Sept. 22 due to a chest injury, and his return provides depth to a defense readying for a critical late-season run.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com