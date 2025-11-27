Amazon Delivery Drone Activates Safety Feature After Hitting Overhead Cable

An Amazon delivery drone triggered an emergency safety landing after clipping an overhead internet cable in Waco, Texas, prompting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The incident happened on Nov. 18 at around 12:45 p.m., shortly after the drone had dropped off a package for a customer.

The MK30 drone, identified as N139PA, was rising back into the air when one of its propellers hit the thin wire.

Video of the moment shows the drone becoming tangled in the line before the motor shut off and the aircraft glided downward. The drone landed on its own, with only one damaged propeller.

Amazon said the drone's safety system worked exactly as designed. When the aircraft sensed trouble, it performed what the company calls a "safe contingent landing," which is built for unexpected situations, FoxBusiness reported.

"There were no injuries or widespread internet service outages," an Amazon spokesperson said. The company paid for the cable repair and apologized to the affected customer.

Amazon reported the incident to the FAA immediately and said it has not received further questions from regulators.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is aware of the event but is not opening its own investigation. Amazon also made clear the line the drone hit was an internet cable, not a power line.

Amazon is facing a federal probe after one of its delivery drones downed an internet cable in central Texas last week. $AMZN pic.twitter.com/L5eieKyjQN — The Dude (@LevinBurant) November 26, 2025

Amazon Halts Service After Arizona Drone Crash

The Texas mishap comes only one month after another investigation began in Tolleson, Arizona, where two Amazon drones struck a construction crane.

In that case, the FAA said both aircraft were MK30 drones that collided with the crane's boom. No one was hurt, but Amazon temporarily paused drone service in the area.

Amazon has spent more than a decade developing its Prime Air program in hopes of delivering small packages in under an hour.

The company began drone deliveries in 2022, later expanding to cities including Kansas City, San Antonio, Pontiac, and Ruskin. Amazon plans to deliver up to 500 million packages per year by drone by the end of the decade.

The MK30 model used in Waco is designed to be smaller, lighter, and quieter than earlier versions.

According to CNBC, Amazon says the drone includes a "sense-and-avoid" tool to detect obstacles and that customers should keep about 10 feet of clear space for safe delivery.

Drone deliveries in Waco began earlier this month for eligible items under five pounds.

Originally published on vcpost.com