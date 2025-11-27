Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Rumors: December Launch Hints at New AI Features, Galaxy S25 First Access

Samsung Galaxy One UI 8.5 beta program rumors have once again started flowing in. The South Korean tech giant may issue the very first phase of the beta on December 8, 2025, though dates are subject to change.

Phase 1 users in the US, South Korea, the UK, and Germany will provide Samsung with an initial testing audience for the new software.

Phase 2 and Beta Expansion

According to a South Korean tipster, followed by tech insider Tarun Vats, insiders say Phase 2 could begin two weeks later, on Dec. 22, and would add users from India and Poland.

Exclusive 👀



I'm hearing the same from my sources — One UI 8.5 Beta 2 is expected around 22nd Dec, and Beta 3 around 5th Jan.



This means:

• Phase 1 users could get it on 8th Dec

• Phase 2 users may get the One UI 8.5 beta on 22nd Dec



Phase 1: US, UK, Korea, Germany

Phase 2:... https://t.co/cu88FoieSH — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) November 26, 2025

Each beta phase appears to be a further expansion of access in order for Samsung to get feedback and optimize the software before the wider release. A possible Beta 3 could be launched around January 5, 2026, marking the final testing stage before the official release.

Galaxy Devices Expected to Get First Access

According to Android Central, the Galaxy S25 series is supposedly the first device that will get One UI 8.5, but there have been many speculations about whether users of the Galaxy S24 series will also get early access.

Samsung has traditionally granted its latest and most powerful flagships priority when launching beta programs in a particular region, and the latest rumors appear to fit the pattern.

The staged rollout lets the company test the update on a smaller, contained population before expanding it to more regions and devices.

Why the Delay?

Initial rumors had suggested a beta launch in November 2025, although Samsung was reportedly pushing those plans back as it tinkered with the Galaxy S26 series, including one rumor that the Galaxy S26 Plus would be replaced with a Galaxy S26 Edge.

But reportedly, poor sales estimates for the S25 Edge seem to have led Samsung to push ahead without further delay and launch testing of One UI 8.5.

Expected Features in One UI 8.5

One UI 8.5 promises to be one of the biggest updates, bringing some significant enhancements for Galaxy users:

AI-powered notifications for smarter alerts and suggestions.

Update to Quick Settings will be highly customizable, faster, and provide more convenient access to tools

Customization options for the lock screen to let users personalize their display.

Various performance enhancements under the hood to improve efficiency and stability.

It is expected that the new software will launch officially along with the Galaxy S26 series at Samsung's anticipated Unpacked event in San Francisco in February 2026.

Originally published on Tech Times