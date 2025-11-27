Meta's WhatsApp Bans Third-Party AI Chatbots, Including ChatGPT, Copilot

All non-Meta AI chatbots from the platform will be banned on WhatsApp, Facebook's parent firm announced. The major update will apply starting January 15, 2026.

If you're using ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, or any LLM chatbots via chatbots, you won't be able to directly access them via WhatsApp.

How Will This Impact WhatsApp Business Users?

One slight exception, however, is for businesses that use WhatsApp to connect with customers. As WhatsApp wrote on its Business Solution Terms, companies will still be allowed to operate AI bots that provide customer support, as long as they align with Meta's policies.

But for individual users, it means losing access to popular AI tools; this might disrupt workflows that rely on AI-generated responses for messaging and automation.

OpenAI and Microsoft Respond

It first hinted at its exit last month when confirming ChatGPT would no longer be available on WhatsApp. Then, Microsoft said it also would end the integration of Copilot before the January deadline.

Users who operate on ChatGPT can export their chat history to continue the conversation elsewhere. That will not be an option for Copilot users, further complicating the transition for businesses reliant on Microsoft's AI assistant.

Why WhatsApp Is Making the Change

According to GSM Arena, the restriction of non-Meta AI chatbots, announced by the company, is just one part of a broader strategy aimed at retaining users within its ecosystem. Limiting third-party AI tools will give it better control over data security, user experience, and integration of AI features into WhatsApp's native platform. Although this may upset some users, it would surely further align Meta's AI offerings with its policies and standards.

What Users Should Do Before the Deadline

All users who use third-party AI chatbots on WhatsApp should act accordingly before January 15, 2026. That includes exporting chat history, migrating conversations, and seeking out alternative platforms to minimize disruption.

Businesses should review their workflows for AI support to ensure compliance with the new rules and avoid service interruptions.

Future updates will likely include more AI-powered messaging capabilities, automated replies, and smarter chat handling right within the application, while keeping users engaged and maintaining Meta's grip on its own AI ecosystem.

Originally published on Tech Times