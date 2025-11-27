MLB Free Agency Rumors: Insider Predicts Blue Jays Recruiting Devin Williams

The Blue Jays failed to win the World Series title when the Los Angeles Dodgers got in their way. Still, it's a good run for the team. To further improve their roster, it was rumored that Toronto would recruit Devin Williams. He is also pursued by multiple teams.

Projected Signing: Devin Williams to the Blue Jays

MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco predicts that Williams will fit with the Blue Jays' rotation.

As Franco noted, even though Williams disappointed with the New York Yankees this past season, several clubs could still believe that he's near a return to the elite form that once made him one of the best five relievers in all of baseball.

The fact that the Yankees did not extend a qualifying offer shows how far his stock had fallen but also presents a potential opportunity for clubs like Toronto to pounce on a possible rebound candidate.

Analyzing Devin Williams' 2024 Season

The traditional stats for Williams last season don't look so great: 0.3 WAR and a 4.79 ERA in 67 appearances. The advanced analytics paint a different picture.

Per Baseball Savant, his Offspeed Run Value graded out in the 94th percentile and Fastball Run Value in the 58th, to help give him a Pitching Run Value in the 78th percentile. These metrics indicate that his underlying performance was considerably better than his box score numbers would suggest.

At 31, the stuff and track record are still there for a bounce-back, making Williams a very attractive target for a team that needs some stability in the bullpen.

Over seven MLB seasons, Williams has compiled 8.7 WAR, 2.45 ERA, and 86 career saves.

Is Devin Williams a Fit for Toronto's Bullpen?

According to TWSN, the Toronto bullpen finished last season with the 16th-best ERA, at 3.98, which is a middle-of-the-pack number, leaving room for improvement. While ERA doesn't tell the whole story, it points to the need for the Blue Jays to develop a more dominant late-inning presence.

Currently, Jeff Hoffman is projected to serve as Toronto's closer for 2026. Hoffman posted a 4.37 ERA, 0.5 WAR, and 33 saves last year. Despite flashes of brilliance this past year, and especially his All-Star season in 2024 for the Phillies, he has been inconsistent enough to question his long-term viability.

Adding Williams would give the Blue Jays flexibility. Whether he returns to a closing role or pairs with Hoffman in a high-leverage tandem, Toronto would add a proven reliever who can improve the performance of the bullpen.

Before the free agency rumors surrounding Williams, a trade rumor said that the Blue Jays would sign Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com