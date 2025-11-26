Tech

YouTube Tests Content Customization Controls For the Home Feed—Does It Use AI?

You may be able to change the content suggested on your YouTube Home page soon.

By
YouTube

YouTube is back with another experiment that is focused on giving users control over what they see suggested on the Home feed of their user accounts.

YouTube Test Home Feed's Content Customization Controls

According to a new update on YouTube's support page, the team is rolling out a new test that delivers the "Your Custom Feed" experience, which will allow users to enjoy content customization controls over their Home page.

Instead of relying on an algorithm dictating the suggested content found on your Home page, which is based on user activities on the platform, users will get the chance to be in control of what they see.

According to YouTube's team, the new experiment will be available "as a chip" that would be found beside the "Home" button and clicking it will lead users to a page where they could customize their feeds.

That said, the feature remains an experiment and is not yet available to many users worldwide. Only a limited number of users are given the chance to see the Your Custom Feed chip on their YouTube interface, and it currently remains unconfirmed if this would make it out to a public rollout.

Does YouTube Use AI For 'Your Custom Feed'?

According to YouTube's announcement, users may simply enter a "prompt" to set their custom suggested content to appear on their Home page via this Your Custom Feed feature.

However, YouTube did not expound on what would be generative AI powering this feature.

Users who are part of the test may elaborate on which kind of content they would like to see on the page.

For example, they may create a prompt telling the tool to only feature content that include gaming, game guides, the latest update on a specific title, new releases from channels they follow, and new rumors on the anticipated titles.

Originally published on Tech Times

