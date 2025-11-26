Coco Gauff's Thanksgiving Surprise Leaves New Orleans Kids Speechless

Coco Gauff isn't just spending Thanksgiving week celebrating. In fact, she is spending it uplifting the next generation of tennis players.

The reigning Roland Garros champion made a surprise visit to a youth tennis clinic in New Orleans East, bringing joy, inspiration, and renewed hope to young athletes training on newly refurbished courts dedicated in her honor.

Coco Gauff Gives Back to the Community via Tennis

According to Tennis Now, the 10 public courts at Joe W. Brown Park were renovated earlier this year, as part of the US Open Legacy Initiative, a national initiative established to celebrate Gauff's 2023 US Open women's singles title.

The USTA vowed $3 million, equal to what Gauff earned in prize money in 2023, to be used for restoring public tennis courts in the country.

New Orleans was a specific choice by the Gauff family because of how connected the family is to the city on a personal level. Being back at the place that molded her family's history made the moment even more special for the 20-year-old champion.

For Gauff, New Orleans has a "super close place" to her heart, and returning here won't be a problem.

US Open Legacy Initiative Expands Tennis Access Nationwide

Growing up, Gauff was among those training on public courts in Delray Beach, Florida. She knows how much accessible tennis facilities can empower young players. She is proof of the outcome that the community courts could have on the emergence of budding talents.

According to Brian Vahaly, Chairman of the Board and Interim Co-CEO of the USTA, the initiative has connected elite tennis with local communities in a powerful way. Refurbishing the public courts paved the way for expanded access to the game.

The USTA has confirmed that the New Orleans event marked the fulfillment of the national goal of the Legacy Initiative. Over 700 tennis courts have been improved around the country, and each location now proudly displays a plaque commemorating Gauff's US Open victory.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com