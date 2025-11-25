Power-Hitting Prospect Jose Ramos Joins New York After Dodgers Exit

The New York Mets have signed former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jose Ramos to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

The 24-year-old Panamanian slugger spent six years rising through the Dodgers' farm system, capping his run with an explosive finish at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Ramos' Breakout Performance in Triple-A

After finally making his highly anticipated Triple-A debut in July, Jose Ramos was red-hot down the stretch to close out the 2025 season. Over his last 16 games, he hit a scorching .339/.371/.695, showcasing his raw power and offensive upside that scouts have long liked.

"It's not often you see that building hit on a fly." 😲@Dodgers prospect Jose Ramos DEMOLISHES a 456 ft. moonshot for the @OKC_comets. pic.twitter.com/hF3tfSYQfl — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 7, 2025

In 44 games with the Oklahoma City Comets, he launched eight home runs, brought in 27 RBIs, and crossed the plate 29 times, as he proved himself to be a legitimate power threat.

His towering blasts made the rounds online in no time, with multiple clips showcasing his ability to mash tape-measure home runs to all fields, a trait that makes him a cool addition to a Mets team currently reshuffling its outfield depth.

Why the Mets Made the Move

The Mets opened up an outfield slot recently when trading away the veteran Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien. Ramos now comes in as a low-risk, high-upside option who will get a longer look this spring than he did with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

From 2022 through 2025, Ramos played in 23 Cactus League games for the Dodgers and hit .286 with a home run. Although he was considered a top-30 prospect in various rankings, he came in at No. 33 according to FanGraphs and No. 29 according to MLB Pipeline. Ramos was never added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

Plate Discipline Remains the Key

While Ramos has elite exit velocities and natural power, his strikeout rate has been the largest barrier to the majors, according to Sports Illustrated. He whittled his strikeout percentage down to 30.5% at Triple-A last season, a slight improvement from the 34% he posted in Double-A. However, this remains well above the 2025 MLB average of 22.2%.

Better plate discipline and consistent contact would be required for Ramos to break through with the Mets, but his ability to deliver some truly show-stopping home runs means he'll be one of the most exciting players to watch during spring training.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com