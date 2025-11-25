NBA Trade Rumors: Will These Point Guards Have Good Chemistry With Devin Booker?

The NBA trade deadline may still be months away, but the rumor mill has already fired up a discussion on roster shake-ups, particularly for the surging Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker might see a new point guard on the team if the rumors prove true.

First-year head coach Jordan Ott is exceeding expectations and fostering strong buy-in from the players. That places the Suns in one of the more interesting positions: stand pat, sell for draft capital, or swing big once again.

Rising Pressure as Suns Navigate Early Success

The Suns have made headlines over the course of the last few seasons, bringing in Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Mark Williams via blockbuster trades. An impressive start under Ott brings about a multi-layered question for the front office: it's either momentum continuity or rebuilding a depleted draft stash.

According to Valley of the Suns, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale have thrived as dependable three-point shooters in Ott's system and are attractive targets for contenders. If Phoenix does retool, both are potential players that could net valuable picks at or before the trade deadline.

Are the Suns Eyeing a New Star Guard?

Big-name point guards are already dominating league-wide trade chatter. Per reports from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, several marquee guards could become available for the right price, names that immediately put teams on high alert.

LaMelo Ball Trade Rumors Heat Up Slowly

Despite early speculation, sources insist it's "way too soon" for the Charlotte Hornets to field serious offers for LaMelo Ball. While the Suns have a recent trade history with Charlotte, sending Mark Williams to Phoenix, there's no real indication that Ball is being actively shopped.

Ball's performance hasn't done much to help his marketability. Through 10 games, he's struggled with career-low shooting percentages and remains tied to a massive rookie extension worth over $200 million. Rival teams will remain cautious until his numbers stabilize.

Is Ja Morant a More Realistic Target?

While Ja Morant is the most likely star guard to be moved, his off-court concerns, injuries, and perceived lack of accountability cast a shadow over his value. The recent spat with Klay Thompson only heightens those concerns regarding locker room chemistry.

For the Suns' thriving team, the addition of a volatile personality like Morant seems more like a video game fantasy than an actual, practical move.

Trae Young Could Be a Middle-Ground Option

The former All-Star could be a real trade candidate if the Atlanta Hawks decide they prefer their roster without Trae Young. His elite playmaking could pair well with Devin Booker, and his deal features a 2026–27 player option for some added cap flexibility.

But Young's high turnover rate and defensive struggles raise concerns. The Suns already sit near the bottom of the league in turnovers, so adding another liability on that side of the court could offset recent improvements.

