Waze Finally Lets You Use Your Phone With Android Auto

Waze has been in the business for a long time, but oftentimes, it's always Google Maps that has the more advanced features and updates. The navigation app is now allowing users to operate the mobile app while running Android Auto, a feature Maps users have had for years.

This addition makes it easier to input destinations directly on your phone before syncing navigation to your car's infotainment system.

New Android Auto Feature Coming For Waze

Using the Waze mobile app, users can search for locations, input addresses, or select destinations with Android Auto connected. Set a destination, and directions then automatically appear on the car's display.

This is particularly handy if your vehicle does not have a touchscreen or if you like the speed and flexibility of entering locations on your phone rather than the infotainment interface.

Beta testing for the feature has been ongoing for months, but now Google is rolling it out for all users. Any users still experiencing problems should make sure they have the latest Waze app. Meanwhile, some Reddit users have found that force-stopping the app sorts out any glitches.

Why Waze Users Have Been Waiting

Being able to use Waze on mobile while running Android Auto is a minor capability, but one that fixes a long-standing convenience gap compared to Google Maps.

While for years Maps users could quickly input destinations from their phones, Waze users had to rely wholly on the car interface. This update finally brings some similar flexibility to Waze fans and makes the driving experience a lot better.

The Gap Between Waze and Google Maps

While Waze is still receiving updates, it is quite behind Google Maps in a lot of ways. According to Android Police, the app still does not support the Live Updates feature in Android 16, and it is not known when Google's AI Gemini integration will arrive on the application.

For an application that prides itself on real-time traffic reporting, early access to Live Updates should have been a no-brainer.

Originally published on Tech Times