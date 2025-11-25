Shohei Ohtani Announces His Intention to Play For Japan in 2026 World Baseball Classic

Nothing seems to be slowing down Shohei Ohtani, not with consecutive World Series titles under his belt, and definitely not with the 2026 World Baseball Classic in the picture.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has officially confirmed his return to Team Japan. For the second time, he wants to give pride to the country where he honed his baseball talent.

Ohtani Confirms Return to Team Japan for 2026 WBC

Fresh off winning his second straight World Series title, Ohtani announced on social media that he will represent Japan again in this year's World Baseball Classic. His first appearance in 2023 ended in legendary fashion: Japan won its third WBC title, and Ohtani walked away with the tournament MVP award.

"Thank you to all the fans for another great season. I'll train hard and look forward to seeing you all next year," he wrote in an Instagram post to Dodgers fans.

As early as now, this announcement instantly places Japan as early favorites to defend their crown.

Look Back at Ohtani's Dominant 2023 WBC Performance

The 2023 run of Ohtani was nothing short of historic, with him putting up jaw-dropping numbers on both sides of the ball and creating one of the most iconic baseball moments of the decade.

As a hitter for seven games, he recorded these stats, per USA Today.

.435 batting average

10 hits

1 home run

8 RBIs

As a pitcher in three appearances:

1.86 ERA

11 strikeouts

But the defining moment of the tournament was when Ohtani struck out his then-Angels teammate and Team USA superstar Mike Trout to clinch the gold medal. It was a cinematic ending, especially for all the fans who witnessed the legendary play that day.

Japan Set for Another Title Run in 2026 Pool Play

Team Japan enters the 2026 Classic with momentum, confidence, and now their biggest weapon: Shohei Ohtani. Led by Japan, Pool C opens the tournament on March 6, 2026, at the iconic Tokyo Dome. Joining them in group play are Chinese Taipei, Korea, Australia, and Czechia.

