Tech AI

Google Breaks Silence on Viral Claims About Gmail Data Being Used for AI Training

Are users missing a hidden setting?

By

Google is aware that viral social media posts and even online reports can be "misleading." With the AI wave, everything can be associated with data training. The tech giant is not spared from this allegation.

There's an article claiming the company changed its policies to use Gmail messages and attachments to train AI models. Those claims also say that one can only opt out by disabling "smart features" like spell check. Google says that's simply not true.

Google Denies Reports on Gmail Data and AI Training

Elon Musk Teases X Mail: Could This Be the Gmail

A Google spokesperson, Jenny Thomson, made it clear to The Verge that the rumors are misrepresenting the company's policies.

According to Thomson, Google has not changed any privacy settings, and most importantly, does not use Gmail content to train its Gemini AI model. She further emphasized that Gmail's smart features have existed for years, and recent reports, including this Malwarebytes article, are conflating unrelated policies.

Still, given the confusion, Google suggests you double-check your settings--and particularly because one employee at The Verge discovered they had once turned some smart features off and then learned those features had been toggled back on.

The reason behind the oversight is that Google released an update in January that lets users manage smart features for Google Workspace differently from smart features for other products, like the famous navigation tool, Maps.

What Smart Features Actually Do

Smart features in Gmail make everyday tasks easier. If you enable them, they power conveniences like:

  • Spell check and grammar suggestions.
  • Package and order tracking directly inside Gmail.
  • Automatically detect flights and add trips to your Google Calendar.

But that's not quite the same as consent for AI training. Google says that smart personalization in Workspace, when enabled, allows the platform to use your Workspace activity in order to personalize your experience, not to feed email content into AI models.

As Google's settings page explains, opting in to Gmail's smart features means you "agree to let Google Workspace use your Workspace content and activity to personalize your experience across Workspace." This wording refers to in-product enhancements, not AI data harvesting.

Why Users Should Revisit Gmail Privacy Settings

Although Google continues to insist that no policy change has been made regarding the use of Gmail content for training AI, this latest update to personalization settings might have turned some features back on for certain users. Gmail users will want to double-check their Workspace and smart feature preferences to stay fully in control.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Google, Gmail, Gemini
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
WhatsApp’s Missed Call Trick Feels Just Like Voicemail, But Smarter

Brazilian Hackers Spread New Eternidade Stealer Trojan Via WhatsApp to Target Banking Apps

Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Elon Musk Predicts Work Will Become Optional Within 10–20 Years Due to AI and Robotics
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposes 3.5 Billion Users' Data From 'Basic Publicly Available Information'
Xiaomi Predicts 2026 Smartphones Will Get Pricier: Here's Why
Xiaomi Predicts 2026 Smartphones Will Get Pricier—Here's Why
Toyota Teams Up With China's Tencent to Attract Younger Drivers in the Era of AI
Toyota CEO Channels Trump Spirit at NASCAR, Announces Nearly $1 Billion US Investment
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice