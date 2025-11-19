Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Jonathan Kuminga Pair With Cooper Flagg in Dallas?

Can Golden State work on this deal soon?

By

The Golden State Warriors find themselves again at the center of NBA trade rumors, this time involving All-NBA big man Anthony Davis. Jonathan Kuminga is the loudest name in the rumor mill.

This could also be a fever dream for Dallas to pair the young player with the sensational rookie Cooper Flagg.

Growing Trade Rumors Surround Anthony Davis

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Fear Jonathan Kuminga's Breakout in Sacramento

Anthony Davis has joined the list of superstars reportedly on the trading block. In the wake of Nico Harrison's firing, the Dallas Mavericks appear prepared to hit the reset button, with sources indicating a likelihood of a roster shakeup to build around Cooper Flagg with long-term pieces.

Davis, once the franchise centerpiece, seems destined to be part of a "fire sale" to begin anew.

Meanwhile, Golden State's interest in Davis has resurfaced. Facing inconsistency and depth issues in the frontcourt, reports indicate the Warriors may be more motivated than ever to pursue the star center.

Pairing Kuminga Will Fit Flagg's Role

As noted by CBS Sports reporter Robby Kalland, if the Warriors are really going to pursue another championship with Stephen Curry, it starts with upgrading the frontcourt. By adding Davis, the team would gain another elite veteran alongside Curry and Jimmy Butler, while sending Jonathan Kuminga to a Mavericks squad that aligns with a youth-driven timeline led by Flagg.

Long-Time Dream Scenario For Warriors

It's indeed a long-time ambition for Dallas to have a strong wing that will help Flagg in scoring, but the Dubs also know their strength from afar.

The history of the Golden State shows they're never afraid to swing big. From Jimmy Butler on down, it seems the franchise is always exploring a trade upgrade, showing a win-now mentality. And their ongoing struggles this season only raise the chances of another major move.

Recently, former NBA player Chandler Parsons discussed the idea on Run It Back TV, endorsing the concept of the Warriors sending Kuminga in exchange for Davis. While Dallas would almost certainly demand more assets, the framework highlights how both teams may benefit from a dramatic roster shift.

Tim Kawakami, a respected Bay Area insider, added that the Warriors have "daydreamed about Davis for years." With the Mavericks potentially repositioning their franchise, Davis may finally be within reach.

Maximizing the Last Years of Stephen Curry

At 37 years old, Stephen Curry remains one of the league's most lethal scorers, but time is no longer on Golden State's side. The Warriors have already shown urgency by acquiring Butler and surrounding their veteran core with complementary shooters. A move for Davis would further signal their intent to take advantage of every remaining championship window.

Sitting above .500, the Warriors have struggled with injuries, fatigue, and an aging roster, magnifying their need for a reliable two-way big man capable of anchoring the paint and easing the burden off of Curry.

For Dallas, focusing on the youthful rebuild could be the priority if they choose this path.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Dallas mavericks, Nba trade rumors
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done,

NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done, But Where Will He Go Now?

Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Elon Musk Predicts Work Will Become Optional Within 10–20 Years Due to AI and Robotics
Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report
Snapchat 'Topic Chats' Lets Users Publicly Comment on Their Interests
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposes 3.5 Billion Users' Data From 'Basic Publicly Available Information'
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Argentina's President Javier Milei at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2025.
Trump Ignites Firestorm By Calling For Immediate Epstein File Disclosure
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice