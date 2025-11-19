Tech

Letterboxd Unveils Video Store for Online Video Rentals Starting December

Letterboxd is your all-in-one social and streaming platform for movies.

By
Letterboxd expands the film experience with the official debut of the Video Store, its movie rentals platform that would allow users to find the top-reviewed films and stream them online.

Letterboxd Unveils 'Video Store' Platform for Movie Rentals

Letterboxd has revealed in its latest release that the Letterboxd Video Store is coming soon to bring movie and video rentals to its users.

With the Letterboxd Video Store, users will be able to find the films friends or other users have on their watchlist or reviews and rent to stream them.

According to Letterboxd, the Video Store will feature films that are "Festival Standouts" but are not yet distributed, titles that have long been in its userbase's watchlist, iconic old movies that were recently restored or rediscovered, and "Limited-time drops."

Find Top-Reviewed Films and Stream Online

The company said that what users will find on the Letterboxd Video Store will be similar to exploring a physical video rental store that has since become obsolete. Here, they will find a collection of movies in various genres, as well as see an "employee pick" shelf, which will be from Letterboxd users worldwide.

The Letterboxd Video Store will officially launch in early December, and rented movies will be available to stream via the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and AirPlay. The company is looking to expand this to be available to smart TVs directly.

For almost a decade now, Letterboxd has provided users with a platform to share their reviews or two cents regarding a certain movie, as well as find hidden gems to expand their film knowledge or culture.

More importantly, the platform has also served as a special social network for movie buffs, with its community helping others discover films and get honest reviews.

