WhatsApp Introduces Multi-Account Support in Beta For iOS Users

WhatsApp is making a big move forward for iOS users by rolling out multi-account support in its beta version.

With this new feature, you can now manage multiple accounts within the app without compromising privacy or chat history.

Introducing the Account List

Beta testers noticed that WhatsApp has added a new section in settings labeled "Account List." According to WaBetaInfo, a button also shows up alongside the QR code icon, which is much more convenient for those who need to switch between accounts frequently. The layout is designed in such a way that handling multiple profiles becomes super easy.

Add Up to Two Accounts

Currently, the beta supports up to two accounts per device, which can be added either by creating an entirely new account or linking it via QR scanning from another device on which the companion account is active.

Each operates autonomously, having its own chat history, notification settings, and backup schedules. This separation keeps the conversations and alerts from one account separate and not interfering with the other.

Enhanced Security with App Lock

WhatsApp has also integrated its App Lock feature into the multi-account setup. When switching to an account with App Lock enabled, the app will prompt users to verify their identity using Face ID, Touch ID, or device passwords. This added layer of security ensures that sensitive chats and personal data stay secure even as multiple accounts are being used.

Backup Management Across Accounts

According to TechNave, another great benefit of this update is WhatsApp's smart handling of the backups. The app makes sure that the backup timing of one account doesn't clash with that of another, simply avoiding conflicts that might lead to data loss. Consequently, users can keep smooth, uninterrupted backups for both accounts simultaneously.

For now, the ability to log in using multiple accounts is available only to a select group of beta testers on iOS. However, WhatsApp intends to extend this functionality to more users in subsequent updates. It is advised that users keep the app updated; some may even get early access to this feature as part of experimental tests.

Back in September, WhatsApp teased two new updates: the Translation feature and the Close Friends feature.

Originally published on Tech Times