Google's Nano Banana AI Now Powers Samsung Galaxy's Now Brief With Smart Image Editing

Google's popular image generator Nano Banana AI has been integrated with Samsung's Galaxy AI through the Now Brief feature.

For a company known for its intuitive AI-powered transformations, Nano Banana now makes it easier than ever for Galaxy users to craft stunning images directly from their personal photo galleries.

Nano Banana Image Card's Functionality

Now Brief's newest update adds a Nano Banana image-generation card. According to Sam Mobile, this feature automatically picks a random selfie or pet photo from your gallery and displays a few AI-powered editing prompts.

Users can tap any of these suggestions, and Nano Banana instantly generates a uniquely transformed version of the selected image. This will give you creative spins that range from subtle enhancements to full artistic makeovers.

Setting Up Nano Banana on Your Galaxy Device

To make Nano Banana work in Now Brief, you'll need to update Samsung's Personal Data Intelligence app to the latest release through the Galaxy Store.

After that, a new toggle will be added to the "Content to Include" section of Now Brief's settings. GSM Arena reports that you should activate the toggle to enable Nano Banana image generation. The AI automatically rotates the chosen image each day, aligning with Now Brief's daily Memories recap for fresh visuals each morning.

Seamless AI Creativity at Your Fingertips

The latest integration is good news for those who want to explore creating images with AI: an advanced AI-powered creativity for the everyday user of the Samsung Galaxy. There's no need to resort to external apps or complicated setups.

Nano Banana's AI changes common photos into stylized artwork, hyper-realistic portraits, or fun edits that can make your daily Memories recap more interactive and aesthetically striking. Be it a selfie, a pet picture, or a memory, Nano Banana simply lets you utilize the AI-powered personalization, making the Now Brief experience even more engaging.

Originally published on Tech Times