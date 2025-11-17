Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Benched After Sleeping Inside Team's Facility

The New York Giants found themselves in the middle of unexpected controversy after benching rookie Abdul Carter for their first defensive series against the Green Bay Packers.

A quiet disciplinary action quickly exploded into headlines, questions, and conflicting explanations, turning a routine walk-through into a full-blown storyline that now shadows the team's locker room culture.

Benching Controversy: What Really Happened Here?

Reports said Carter missed a team walk-through because he was "sleeping" inside the Giants' facility. While The Athletic was the first to report the news, sources with direct knowledge of the situation independently confirmed it for The New York Post. The consequence was Carter sitting out the first six defensive snaps before returning to play the remaining 45.

Carter Denied the Controversy

The 22-year-old linebacker responded on X, denying the narrative that he was actually not sleeping. In fact, he said that he's only "doing recovery" at that time.

Was not sleep, actually doing recovery. Nonetheless that's on ME! — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) November 17, 2025

For some fans, his quick clarification is automatically a red flag, especially since no teammate, coach, or trainer stepped in if he was indeed in the building.

Pattern of Bad Habits Behind the Scenes

According to team insiders, this wasn't an isolated incident. Carter reportedly has made a habit of being late to team commitments, including meetings, an issue dating back to early in his rookie season.

Under former head coach Brian Daboll, these lapses rarely led to reduced playing time. But interim head coach Mike Kafka seems determined to set a different tone.

"I made a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team. I already know that whatever I do is going to have consequences. That was the consequence, have to live with it, keep playing," Carter said during a post-game interview.

Kafka wouldn't delve into specifics, calling it merely a "coach's decision," but his decision reflects a cultural reset within the organization.

High Talent, High Expectations, and High Scrutiny

Carter entered the NFL with significant upside and praise for his ability to make plays. But scouts also pointed out questions regarding his work habits. As one AFC scout noted during draft season: "Teams will live with some work-ethic concerns for 15 sacks on Sundays."

Through 11 games, however, Carter has just half a sack.

Even during the scouting era for the 2025 NFL draft, Carter was reportedly one of the prospects who skipped Pro Days. Some fans thought it was an intentional move, but Carter declined the invitation because of a shoulder injury he sustained against Boise State during their College Football Playoff.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com