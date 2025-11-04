Former Vice President Dick Cheney, a towering and often polarizing figure in American politics, died at the age of 84, his family announced on Tuesday morning. The family statement said he passed away on Monday night due to complications from pneumonia and underlying cardiovascular disease.

In a brief tribute, the Cheney family said: "For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming's Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States. Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing."

Career and Background

Born January 30, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Cheney attended Yale University briefly before transferring to the University of Wyoming, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees.

He began his Washington career working in congressional offices and in the Nixon administration.

In 1975, he became White House Chief of Staff under President Gerald Ford, a post he held until 1977.

He then served as the U.S. Representative from Wyoming's at-large district from 1979 to 1989.

In 1989, President George H. W. Bush tapped him as Secretary of Defense, a role in which he oversaw U.S. military operations during the Persian Gulf War.

After a stint in the private sector, including as head of the energy company Halliburton, Cheney returned to public service as the 46th Vice President of the United States — serving from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush.

During his vice presidency, Cheney became widely regarded as one of the most powerful vice presidents in U.S. history, wielding significant influence in matters of national security, foreign policy, and the presidency itself. He was a key figure in shaping America's post-9/11 strategy and was a leading advocate for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Global Reactions

News of Cheney's death prompted a range of statements from leaders around the world, reflecting both respect for his decades of public service and recognition of his controversial legacy.

While the full roster of nation-state leaders issuing tributes or responses has not yet been published, the media note that U.S. domestic and international commentary already frames his passing as the end of a consequential chapter in American foreign policy.

Observers point out that in prior instances of comparable deaths of senior U.S. statesmen (such as the case of Henry Kissinger) foreign governments issued formal condolences and acknowledged the influence of the individual on global affairs. For example, when Kissinger died, China referred to him as "a most valued old friend" and Japan's Prime Minister offered "sincere respect" for his contributions.

In Cheney's case, expect formal statements over the coming hours from major allies and adversaries alike, likely highlighting his role in shaping the U.S. military posture, his advocacy for executive-branch authority, and the war on terror. It is anticipated that some governments will emphasize the stability and continuity he provided during turbulent years, while others may highlight the contentious aspects of his legacy.

Legacy and Personal Life

Cheney's career was marked by both fierce admiration and sharp criticism. His advocates praised his organizational discipline, his deep understanding of defense and national security, and his steady leadership during times of crisis. His critics faulted his role in expanding executive power, his advocacy of controversial surveillance and detention policies, and the intelligence failures linked to Iraq.

Throughout his life he also struggled with serious health issues. He suffered his first heart attack at age 37 and had multiple subsequent cardiac events, finally undergoing a heart transplant in 2012.

Cheney was married to Lynne Cheney, and is survived by their two daughters, Liz and Mary. Tributes from friends, colleagues and political figures began pouring in following the announcement.

Services and memorial details are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.

