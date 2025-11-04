Zohran Mamdani's rise from a little-known state assemblymember to the Democratic Nominee and frontrunner in the New York City mayoral general election has captured the imagination of Europe's progressive politicians.

Figures from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have travelled to New York to study his campaign, hoping to replicate his focus on affordability, grassroots mobilisation, and relatable messaging.

Manon Aubry, co-chair of The Left group in the European Parliament and a senior figure in France Unbowed, joined Mamdani canvassers in the final stretch of the campaign last week. Aubry and her party see Mamdani as proof that local, people-focused politics can bring about what she described as 'radical change'.

Germany's anti-capitalist party, The Left, also sent several senior officials to New York, including party co-chair Ines Schwerdtner and Maximilian Schirmer, co-chair of the Berlin branch.

Liza Pflaum, parliamentary office manager for The Left's other co-chair, Jan van Aken, said her party's recent strong showing in Germany's federal election was due in part to adopting the same playbook, prioritising cost-of-living issues, small-donor fundraising, and door-to-door campaigning.

Pflaum noted that Mamdani's campaign offered a clear vision for improving daily life, adding that it had helped rekindle optimism among voters.

'Punchy Beats Boring': Mamdani's Media Strategy Impresses

Mamdani's campaign has also drawn attention for its savvy use of social media and upbeat tone. French and British politicians, including members of the UK's Green Party, have praised its ability to make affordability resonate through short, impactful videos.

Mothin Ali, deputy leader of the UK Greens, said British politicians too often produced 'boring and simple' campaign videos, arguing that the left needed to master more dynamic ways of communication.

France Unbowed lawmaker Danièle Obono said Mamdani's 'punchy' messaging had been inspiring, particularly his success in combining strong policy stances with an approachable public image.

A Transatlantic Shift in Progressive Politics

For many European progressives, Mamdani's likely victory over former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, represents more than a local upset. It signals a resurgence of grassroots-driven left-wing politics that directly engages with voters' economic concerns.

David Belliard, the Greens candidate for Paris mayor, told Politico that Mamdani's success confirmed his belief that focusing on cost-of-living issues was essential.

'We've spent a lot of time fighting against the end of the world, but maybe not enough helping people make it to the end of the month,' he said.

The movement coincides with shifting political tides across Europe.

Polls show the UK Greens rising to 14 per cent, only four points behind Labour. Germany's The Left is similarly gaining ground, while France Unbowed prepares for its 2026 municipal contests with renewed confidence.

'The Focus Is Local, for Now'

Despite his growing influence abroad, Mamdani remains focused on New York.

Asked about his campaign's international impact, he told Politico: 'You know there's that "New Yorker" cover where the world ends at New Jersey? That's how I'm trying to think about these next few days.'

He added that his attention was fixed on working people and affordability — the central pillars of his campaign.

Whether or not Mamdani's message of hope and affordability translates across the Atlantic, his success has already reignited a sense of purpose among Europe's left-wing movements.

With local elections approaching in France and Germany, and the UK Greens gaining ground, his model of community-driven campaigning may soon find a second home on European soil.

Originally published on IBTimes UK