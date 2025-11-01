Entertainment

Tory Lanez Loses Bid to Dodge Deposition as Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit Moves Forward

Tory Lanez performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A judge has rejected Tory Lanez's latest attempt to avoid a deposition in the ongoing civil case tied to his 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot during a dispute.

According to TMZ, the deposition comes as part of Megan's defamation lawsuit against gossip blogger Milagro Cooper, also known as Milagro Gramz.

Megan's legal team claims Lanez has been working with Cooper to spread false information about the shooting and the subsequent trial.

According to court documents, the rapper's testimony will focus specifically on his relationship with Cooper, not on Megan herself.

"The focus of Mr. Peterson's deposition is his relationship with defendant Cooper, not with plaintiff," Judge Lisette M. Reid wrote in her Oct. 30 order.

"Thus, the court does not see how testimony regarding Mr. Peterson's communications and relationship with defendant would serve to prejudice his criminal appeal."

Lanez's lawyers argued that sitting for a deposition could harm his ongoing appeal of his criminal conviction.

The judge disagreed, noting it is unclear how testimony about Cooper could affect the appeal.

Lanez is allowed to assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination on a question-by-question basis during the deposition, which will be supervised by the judge.

Judge Denies Tory Lanez's Deposition Delay

Megan's team has been trying for months to depose Lanez. The first attempt in April ended after just 44 minutes when Lanez refused to cooperate, resulting in a contempt ruling, Billboard reported.

A second deposition under judicial supervision was attempted in September, but Lanez's new lawyer, Crystal Morgan, declined to answer any questions, citing concerns over the criminal appeal.

A third deposition will now be scheduled "at a date agreed upon by all parties," Judge Reid said.

She also suggested that Lanez might have to reimburse Megan's lawyers for the time spent on the failed deposition attempts.

The deposition is a key part of Megan's case against Cooper, who allegedly spread misleading claims that the gun in the 2020 shooting went missing and attempted to tarnish Megan's reputation.

Cooper denies wrongdoing, citing First Amendment protections for her social media activity.

Other witnesses linked to Lanez, including legal advocate Ceasar McDowell and blogger DJ Akademiks, have also faced accusations of obstructing depositions.

With Megan's trial against Cooper set for November 17, the deposition of Lanez could provide critical insight into the alleged misinformation campaign.

Originally published on Music Times

