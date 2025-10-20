X Will Allow Some Users to Request Inactive Usernames Through a Marketplace

X, formerly known as Twitter, is launching a marketplace for usernames.

Called the X Handle Marketplace, this will allow select users to browse and then request inactive usernames.

How X Handle Marketplace Works

The X Handle Marketplace is our industry-first solution to redistribute handles that are no longer in use.



Eligible Premium subscribers will be able to search and make requests, with both complimentary and paid options available. — Handle Marketplace (@XHandles) October 19, 2025

According to a report by The Verge, the handles that will be made available by the new marketplace will be divided into two categories.

Some handles will be free and will "often include full names, multi-word phrases, or alphanumeric combinations."

Other handles which are considered rare will require a fee. According to X, they "may be priced anywhere from $2,500 to over seven figures, depending on demand and uniqueness."

Not All Users Are Eligible

The new marketplace is available for Premium Plus and Premium Business users only.

Those who will avail of a new username will see their previous one frozen. Should the user decide to downgrade their X subscription, the user will resume using their old username.

According to The Verge, this new marketplace is being seen as a tactic to increase the number of paid subscribers on the platform.

Originally published on Tech Times