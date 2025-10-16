NBC News Workforce Faces Cuts as MSNBC Spins Off Into Separate Company

NBC News has begun laying off employees as it prepares for a full separation from MSNBC, insiders tell Fox News Digital.

Over 100 workers have already been called into meetings to learn their job status, and more cuts are expected in the coming days.

The NewsGuild of New York, representing nearly 6,000 media workers, has condemned the decision, FoxBusiness reported.

"Instead of restructuring at the top, corporate profits are being maximized at the expense of our hard‑working members who create the very value that drive the success of NBC," said NewsGuild President Susan DeCarava.

NBC has not issued an immediate response to requests for comment.

The move stems from Comcast's plan to spin off its cable networks, including MSNBC and CNBC, into a new company named Versant.

For years, MSNBC relied heavily on NBC News' reporting and resources. But with the split underway, MSNBC is pulling away from joint operations.

Only Washington, D.C., coverage will continue to share staff until October 20, when MSNBC fully exits editorial coordination with NBC. After that, it will no longer join NBC's editorial calls or meetings.

NBC News cuts 7% of staff as it prepares to separate from MSNBC and CNBC https://t.co/bML2ibfvvY — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) October 15, 2025

Because NBC News will no longer serve as a primary news provider to those networks, management says it must reduce roles across the newsroom.

The cuts affect multiple areas, including teams focused on diversity content. Reports suggest the layoffs account for roughly 2 percent of the NBCU News Group workforce, though some sources say up to 7 percent of NBC News staff may be impacted.

According to Deadline, affected employees are being offered severance, outplacement services, and 60 days of benefits notice.

They can also apply for more than 140 open positions across NBC News. Around a dozen eliminated roles are being converted into new jobs, giving some laid-off staff the chance to stay in the organization.

Some roles will be repurposed, and laid-off employees are eligible to apply. The Digital News Guild said it hasn't yet received formal notice of the cuts.

Comcast's recent spinoff plan is intended to finalize by year-end. MSNBC is already staffing up as an independent network.

As of October 6, MSNBC largely stopped depending on NBC News staffing and operations—except in Washington—leading up to the full editorial split on October 20.

The network may even adopt a new name: MS NOW, or "My Source, News‑Opinion‑World."

Originally published on vcpost.com