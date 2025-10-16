Business

NBC News Workforce Faces Cuts as MSNBC Spins Off Into Separate Company

By
NBC News Workforce Faces Cuts as MSNBC Spins Off Into

NBC News has begun laying off employees as it prepares for a full separation from MSNBC, insiders tell Fox News Digital.

Over 100 workers have already been called into meetings to learn their job status, and more cuts are expected in the coming days.

The NewsGuild of New York, representing nearly 6,000 media workers, has condemned the decision, FoxBusiness reported.

"Instead of restructuring at the top, corporate profits are being maximized at the expense of our hard‑working members who create the very value that drive the success of NBC," said NewsGuild President Susan DeCarava.

NBC has not issued an immediate response to requests for comment.

The move stems from Comcast's plan to spin off its cable networks, including MSNBC and CNBC, into a new company named Versant.

For years, MSNBC relied heavily on NBC News' reporting and resources. But with the split underway, MSNBC is pulling away from joint operations.

Only Washington, D.C., coverage will continue to share staff until October 20, when MSNBC fully exits editorial coordination with NBC. After that, it will no longer join NBC's editorial calls or meetings.

NBC News Lays Off Staff Amid MSNBC Split

Because NBC News will no longer serve as a primary news provider to those networks, management says it must reduce roles across the newsroom.

The cuts affect multiple areas, including teams focused on diversity content. Reports suggest the layoffs account for roughly 2 percent of the NBCU News Group workforce, though some sources say up to 7 percent of NBC News staff may be impacted.

According to Deadline, affected employees are being offered severance, outplacement services, and 60 days of benefits notice.

They can also apply for more than 140 open positions across NBC News. Around a dozen eliminated roles are being converted into new jobs, giving some laid-off staff the chance to stay in the organization.

Some roles will be repurposed, and laid-off employees are eligible to apply. The Digital News Guild said it hasn't yet received formal notice of the cuts.

Comcast's recent spinoff plan is intended to finalize by year-end. MSNBC is already staffing up as an independent network.

As of October 6, MSNBC largely stopped depending on NBC News staffing and operations—except in Washington—leading up to the full editorial split on October 20.

The network may even adopt a new name: MS NOW, or "My Source, News‑Opinion‑World."

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
NBC News, MSNBC
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Venezuela's Interior and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello

Top Venezuelan Official Claims 'Military Forces' In The Region Have Offered Their Support Amid Tensions With The U.S.

American Airlines Sends Passengers by Bus After Wrong Plane Lands
American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Return to LAX After Fumes Reported Onboard
Facebook logo
Facebook Reintroduces Job Listing Feature in the US
Amazon Recalls 500,000+ Products Over Deadly Safety Risks — Here's
Amazon Terminates Employee Who Criticized Company's $1.2 Billion Deal With Israel
Russia relies on sales of oil and gas to fill its state coffers
Putin Says Russia A Top Oil Producer, Despite 'Unfair' Pressure
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice