Business

Stellantis Issues Major Recall for Dodge Darts Due to Rollaway Safety Hazard

By
Stellantis, Italy Near Agreement on New Hybrid EV Model for Mirafiori Amid Union Pressure
The sign is seen outside of the FCA US LLC Headquarters and Technology Center as it is changed to Stellantis on January 19, 2021 in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge and Chrysler, has issued a major recall for more than 298,000 Dodge Dart vehicles due to a serious safety issue that could cause the cars to roll away unexpectedly.

The announcement came through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on October 9, 2025.

The recall affects Dodge Dart sedans from model years 2013 to 2016. The problem lies in the transmission shift cable, which can become disconnected.

When this happens, drivers may think the car is in park when it's actually not, which increases the risk of a rollaway accident—especially dangerous if someone is behind or near the vehicle.

According to USA Today, Stellantis said the issue is tied to a previous recall from 2019 (Recall No. 19V293000).

At that time, the company replaced the cable bushing, but many owners have continued to report problems even after the fix.

After reviewing the complaints and investigating the vehicles between June and October 2025, Stellantis confirmed the issue still exists and issued a new recall: 25V674000.

Stellantis to Fix Dodge Dart Defect for Free

As of now, the company says there have been no reported injuries or crashes linked to this defect. However, out of caution, it is asking all affected owners to take the issue seriously.

While Stellantis works on a permanent solution, dealers will be notified starting October 16, and vehicle owners will be contacted between November 6 and November 13.

Affected customers will receive a letter in the mail explaining the issue and the next steps. Once a fix is available, repairs will be provided at no cost.

Drivers concerned about their vehicle can reach out to Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. The recall number for reference is A0C, CBS News reported.

This isn't the first time Stellantis has faced a recall in 2025. Earlier in the year, the automaker pulled back more than 63,000 Jeep Cherokees because of a defect that could cause the vehicles to lose power or their parking capability.

Even with the recall, Stellantis had some positive news to share — the company revealed plans to invest $13 billion in its US manufacturing network.

The move is expected to add around 5,000 new jobs across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

Originally published on vcpost.com

© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Venezuela's Interior and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello

Top Venezuelan Official Claims 'Military Forces' In The Region Have Offered Their Support Amid Tensions With The U.S.

American Airlines Sends Passengers by Bus After Wrong Plane Lands
American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Return to LAX After Fumes Reported Onboard
Facebook logo
Facebook Reintroduces Job Listing Feature in the US
Amazon Recalls 500,000+ Products Over Deadly Safety Risks — Here's
Amazon Terminates Employee Who Criticized Company's $1.2 Billion Deal With Israel
Russia relies on sales of oil and gas to fill its state coffers
Putin Says Russia A Top Oil Producer, Despite 'Unfair' Pressure
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice