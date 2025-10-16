Stellantis Issues Major Recall for Dodge Darts Due to Rollaway Safety Hazard

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge and Chrysler, has issued a major recall for more than 298,000 Dodge Dart vehicles due to a serious safety issue that could cause the cars to roll away unexpectedly.

The announcement came through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on October 9, 2025.

The recall affects Dodge Dart sedans from model years 2013 to 2016. The problem lies in the transmission shift cable, which can become disconnected.

When this happens, drivers may think the car is in park when it's actually not, which increases the risk of a rollaway accident—especially dangerous if someone is behind or near the vehicle.

According to USA Today, Stellantis said the issue is tied to a previous recall from 2019 (Recall No. 19V293000).

At that time, the company replaced the cable bushing, but many owners have continued to report problems even after the fix.

After reviewing the complaints and investigating the vehicles between June and October 2025, Stellantis confirmed the issue still exists and issued a new recall: 25V674000.

Stellantis to Fix Dodge Dart Defect for Free

As of now, the company says there have been no reported injuries or crashes linked to this defect. However, out of caution, it is asking all affected owners to take the issue seriously.

While Stellantis works on a permanent solution, dealers will be notified starting October 16, and vehicle owners will be contacted between November 6 and November 13.

Affected customers will receive a letter in the mail explaining the issue and the next steps. Once a fix is available, repairs will be provided at no cost.

Drivers concerned about their vehicle can reach out to Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. The recall number for reference is A0C, CBS News reported.

This isn't the first time Stellantis has faced a recall in 2025. Earlier in the year, the automaker pulled back more than 63,000 Jeep Cherokees because of a defect that could cause the vehicles to lose power or their parking capability.

Even with the recall, Stellantis had some positive news to share — the company revealed plans to invest $13 billion in its US manufacturing network.

The move is expected to add around 5,000 new jobs across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

Originally published on vcpost.com