Smucker's Accuses Trader Joe's of Copying Its Iconic Uncrustables in New Lawsuit

The JM Smucker Company, maker of the popular Uncrustables sandwiches, has filed a lawsuit against Trader Joe's, accusing the grocery chain of copying the design and packaging of its frozen peanut butter and jelly products.

Filed Monday in federal court in Ohio, the lawsuit claims Trader Joe's crustless peanut butter and strawberry jam sandwiches look too much like Smucker's Uncrustables — both in shape and packaging.

According to CBS News, Smucker's says Trader Joe's product uses a similar round, crimped design and even features a sandwich with a bite taken out, just like the branding on Uncrustables boxes.

"Our focus is solely on protecting the unique trademarked design that represents the high quality associated with the Uncrustables brand and preventing consumer confusion caused by imitation," Smucker's said in a statement.

Smucker's argues that Trader Joe's is trying to benefit from the popularity of Uncrustables by mimicking its look and feel.

The lawsuit claims the packaging, especially the use of blue coloring and sandwich imagery, could lead shoppers to believe the products are connected. Smucker's says some customers have already been misled.

Smucker's is suing Trader Joe's for copying Uncrustables.



Smucker's historically has been extremely protective of the Uncrustables circular shape. pic.twitter.com/DxUo01tMaR — The Food Manufacturing Guy (@TipOfTheBanana) October 14, 2025

Uncrustables: Smucker's $1B Lunchbox Hit

Uncrustables, which launched in 1996, are frozen, crustless sandwiches filled with peanut butter, jelly, or chocolate-flavored spreads.

Known for their easy lunch appeal, they have become a major hit with busy families. Smucker's says it now makes about 1.5 billion Uncrustables every year and expects the product to become a $1 billion brand, Reuters reported.

Trader Joe's crustless sandwich product, currently sold in bright blue boxes, is described as "peanut butter & strawberry jam sandwiches" and is also round in shape.

Smucker's lawsuit says this is a clear attempt to copy their signature style.

The complaint asks the court to stop Trader Joe's from selling the product and to order the destruction of all packaging and marketing materials that resemble Uncrustables.

Smucker's is also seeking financial compensation for any profits Trader Joe's made from the sales of the alleged imitation product.

Trader Joe's has not yet responded publicly to the lawsuit.

This is not the first time Trader Joe's has faced a trademark dispute. In 2015, Pepperidge Farm sued the chain over similar concerns about its Milano cookies, though that case was later dismissed.

Originally published on vcpost.com