YouTube's Second Chance: Banned Creators May Apply Under New Program to Create New Accounts

YouTube revealed that it is giving "second chances" to a handful of previously banned creators to apply under the new program and get the chance to create new accounts on the platform.

According to the company, they believe that some of the accounts they terminated are deserving of another shot to use the platform and distribute content.

YouTube's Second Chance for Banned Creators is Now Here

YouTube shared in its latest blog post that it is now giving second chances to select banned creators on the platform, which would give them new opportunities to join the community.

"We know many terminated creators deserve a second chance – YouTube has evolved and changed over the past 20 years, and we've had our share of second chances to get things right with our community too," said the company.

According to YouTube, the program will be rolling out in the next several weeks.

Apply to Create New Accounts

It is being emphasized that only select creators would be given a second chance via an option to request a new channel after logging into their YouTube Studio accounts on desktop.

As per TechCrunch's report, this latest program was created after Alphabet was subpoenaed by Rep. Jim Jordan, who is investigating whether the Biden administration "coerced or colluded" with platforms to censor speech.

Misinformation on YouTube Led to Bans

Misinformation has been a serious problem in the last few years that YouTube has been trying to address. The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the hotbeds for misinformation, with YouTube affecting a COVID-19 misinformation policy that led to banning videos and accounts that spread fake news about vaccines and more.

Another hot topic on the platform that faced significant waves of misinformation from certain creators was the two elections that took place in the United States, alongside other elections worldwide. YouTube was one of the social media platforms that adopted election misinformation policies, and this led to the banning of certain accounts that talked about right-wing propaganda and spread fake news.

Originally published on Tech Times