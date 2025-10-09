Is Tim Cook Stepping Down Soon? Apple's $4 Trillion Era May Soon See a New Leader

Apple CEO Tim Cook is about to potentially start his next phase. The individual who transformed Apple into a virtual $4 trillion giant is allegedly on the verge of retirement, leaving behind a huge question mark: Who will succeed him?

From Steve Jobs' Successor to Apple's Growth Architect

In 2011, Tim Cook succeeded Steve Jobs, and needless to say, he was under incredible pressure because of the shoes he was filling. Nobody was sure that anyone could fill Jobs' visionary shoes.

But not only did Cook maintain Apple's legacy, he broadened it. During his tenure, Apple's market capitalization ballooned, fueled by iPhone sales worldwide, the growth of wearable technology, and a more and more profitable services business.

According to CNET, Cook's leadership style focused on operational excellence and long-term growth. While Jobs was known for innovation and showmanship, Cook mastered supply chains, expanded Apple's manufacturing presence, and made it one of the world's most profitable companies.

The Beginning of Apple's Next Transition

Tim Cook will turn 65 this November, which has led to speculation regarding the future of Apple. Although no retirement announcement has been made, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that internal changes are already taking place.

Among them is Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, who has long been on the list of potential successors to Cook. He will be leaving the company.

Williams' departure indicates there will be a role change in the company, where several veteran executives are also likely to depart. While Cook himself is unlikely to resign immediately, succession talks are apparently getting underway in secret.

Who Is John Ternus?

With Williams' departure, the focus now shifts to Apple Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus. Gurman speculates Ternus may be the one to take Apple into its next phase, which could be less about smartphones and more about emerging tech.

As the iPhone business becomes established and newer ventures such as the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset struggle to find their place, the Cupertino giant might require a leader with technical strength to take innovation to the next level. Ternus, with his technical hands-on approach to hardware development, might be the person to deliver Apple's next game-changer.

Originally published on Tech Times