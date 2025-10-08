Rookie Sensation Will Johnson Is Taking Over the NFL in Cornerback Rankings

Rookie cornerback Will Johnson has emerged as the backbone of the Arizona Cardinals' defense, an example of how talent and hard work can transform a struggling secondary even in the midst of adversity.

The 22-year-old's spectacular breakout season has made him one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

Will Johnson's Climbing the Ranks to the Top of the NFL's Cornerbacks

As reported by Pro Football Focus, Johnson has a stellar 84.5 overall grade, second-best among all NFL cornerbacks. Even after sitting out two contests with a groin injury, he is tied for the league lead with five pass deflections.

Gannon, the head coach, also singled out Johnson's maturity and versatility, praising how quickly he takes coaching into action.

"He takes the coaching, and he applies it. He doesn't make the same mistake twice, typically. I'm pretty hard on him, but he's smart. He's tough. He's got what you're looking for in a corner. He's done a good job since he's been here. And again, I think he's going to continue to ascend the more he plays."

Overcoming Injuries and Adversity in the Cardinals' Secondary

According to Burn City Sports, the Cardinals went into the 2025 season with a depleted secondary. Two premier cornerbacks were out for Week 1, and Garrett Williams ended up on the injured reserve list after hurting his knee in Week 2.

With the secondary in shambles, Arizona desperately needed a playmaker, and Johnson filled that role in ways few anticipated.

Johnson managed to cover elite receivers, read offenses, and come up with big stops has stabilized a defense that was previously on its knees. Johnson's poise under pressure and leadership have seen him earn himself the CB1 position, a feat for a rookie in the league. He did all that in the "most unforgiving position in the NFL."

Leader from Day One

Having developed at Michigan's football powerhouse program, Johnson was prepared to lead when he arrived in the NFL. The college experience hardened him into a mentally tough, disciplined player with a natural feel for the game. That preparation has carried over into the Cardinals' system without a hitch, as he's gained the respect of teammates and coaches quickly.

Gannon praised Johnson's leadership presence, noting the young cornerback's demeanor is true to the team's identity: smart, tough, relentless.

