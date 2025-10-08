Pete Crow-Armstrong Carries Cubs Past Brewers to Keep NLDS Hopes Alive

Pete Crow-Armstrong's game-saving two-run single in the first inning propelled the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers, averting a sweep in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday.

The Cubs' potent first inning and resolute bullpen effort preserved them against Milwaukee's ninth-inning rally, ensuring they stayed alive in the series.

Cubs' Explosive First Inning Sets the Tone

Crow-Armstrong's walk-off hit topped off a four-run first inning that extended Chicago's postseason scoring binge. Michael Busch ignited the early offense by being the first player in MLB history to hit two leadoff home runs in a single postseason series. His solo homer set the Wrigley Field crowd ablaze, providing the Cubs with the initial energy they would need.

The series between the NL Central divisional foes has been dramatic. Both clubs have scored in the first inning of each of the first three games, a first in postseason history.

Milwaukee's Early Lead Disappears Quickly

The Brewers didn't delay getting on the board. William Contreras, with runners on first base and second, produced a high popup that fell for a single when Busch lost the ball in the sun. Sal Frelick then had a sacrifice fly off Jameson Taillon to leave Milwaukee up by a run at 1-0.

But the Cubs answered right away. Following Busch's homer to tie, Nico Hoerner singled, and Kyle Tucker and Ian Happ walked to load the bases. Fox Sports reported that Crow-Armstrong followed with a two-run single to right off Quinn Priester, sending the young pitcher to an early exit. Later, Happ scored on a wild pitch by Nick Mears, putting Chicago well ahead at 4-1.

Cubs' Pitching Holds Strong Under Pressure

Priester's rough start came after only 39 pitches, a disappointing product of his Chicago homecoming after a breakout season. For Taillon, the veteran right-hander held the Cubs in check despite serving up an RBI single to Jake Bauers in the fourth inning. He curtailed the damage by inducing Joey Ortiz into a pivotal groundout to leave runners in scoring position.

Bauers wasn't finished; he sent a solo homer in the seventh to get Milwaukee to within one. The Brewers again threatened in the eighth by getting the bases loaded, but reliever Brad Keller punched out Bauers swinging to get out of the jam.

Keller set down the side in order in the ninth, securing the save and holding the Cubs' slim victory.

Both squads flailed at runners in scoring position, managing just 1-for-9 apiece and leaving seven on base. Nevertheless, Chicago's first-inning heroics proved sufficient to keep their playoff run going.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series resumes Thursday evening, with the Cubs hoping to tie it up and send the series to a decisive Game 5. Meanwhile, the Brewers hope to close it out and head back to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2018.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com