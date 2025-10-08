Discord Claims 70,000 Government IDs May Have Been Compromised in Recent Breach

Discord has shared an update that dives deeper into the attack that happened against them as it has now been claimed that as many as 70,000 government IDs were compromised.

Over the weekend, Discord confirmed that there was a data breach against one of its customer service providers, which they immediately handled.

The still-unknown threat actors have reportedly asked for monetary payment in exchange for the stolen data and credentials, but Discord claims that they are working with the authorities to resolve this case.

Discord Claims 70,000 Gov't IDs May Have Been Compromised

Discord shared a new update regarding the latest attack that recently targeted one of its customer service providers that handles a part of its support for users. The platform is now saying that 70,000 government IDs may have been leaked in this attack.

The latest figure was revealed by Discord after claiming last week that only a small number of credentials and data were compromised by the unauthorized party.

The company also claimed that there may be other user data exposed in this attack by the unauthorized party, but the company specify what other information was stolen in the process.

That said, Engadget reported that Discord said that the other information that could have been compromised includes users' names, their Discord usernames, email, and other contact information they shared with customer service providers.

New Reports Claim Discord Attack Is Larger

This latest update was released by the company after reports circulated online that claimed that the breach on Discord's customer service provider is larger than what the company said.

There is a report says that the unauthorized party responsible for the breach had stolen as much as 1.5 terabytes of age verification-related photos, with as many as 2,185,151 photos to be exact.

Chat, we are cooked



Discord is being extorted by the people who compromised their Zendesk instance



They've got 1.5TB of age verification related photos. 2,185,151 photos



tl;dr 2.1m Discord users drivers license and/or passport might be leaked. Unknown number of e-mails — vx-underground (@vxunderground) October 8, 2025

The report said that as many as 2.1 million government IDs, like driver's licenses and/or passports, may have been leaked in the latest attack, and this figure is far from what Discord initially reported.

Despite the latest report, the company's update reiterated that the attack was not on Discord and its platform directly, but on its third-party customer service provider, which only handles its Customer Support or Trust & Safety teams.

Moreover, the company also clarified that no messages or activities were accessed beyond what users have talked about with the customer service team.

Discord maintained that they have revoked the license of the said third-party vendor whose operations were compromised by the said attack.

Originally published on Tech Times