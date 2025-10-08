Headlines

Thousands Stranded As Record Floods Submerge Vietnam Streets

By Tran Thi Minh Ha
Record floods submerged streets in several communities in Vietnam on Wednesday, with at least eight people killed this week
Record floods submerged streets in several communities in Vietnam on Wednesday, with at least eight people killed this week AFP

Record floods submerged streets and inundated homes in Vietnam on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of people stranded, with at least eight killed this week.

Floodwaters reached the tops of cars and rooftops in areas of Thai Nguyen city, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of the capital Hanoi, with many left stuck at home and others forced to flee.

The environment ministry said eight people were killed in flash floods and landslides in Vietnam's mountainous north since Monday, and five others were missing.

"I have never witnessed such a terrible flood since I was born 60 years ago," Nguyen Van Nguyen told AFP from his three-storey house in Thai Nguyen province.

"There has never been flooding here in my street but now my ground floor is all submerged."

The military said it had mobilised 30,000 personnel and thousands of boats to join rescue and relief efforts.

It used three helicopters to drop more than four tonnes of water, instant noodles, dry cake, milk and lifejackets to people in flooded parts of Lang Son province.

From late Tuesday to Wednesday, the country recorded the highest flood levels on three rivers in the north in nearly 40 years, state media reported.

The high-water mark of Trung river in Lang Son, bordering China, was forecast to peak at nearly two metres (6.5 feet) above the record, Vietnam state television said.

The Bang and Thuong rivers also surpassed levels not seen since 1986.

By Wednesday morning, the weather bureau said the Cau river, running across Thai Nguyen city, was more than a metre higher than the previous record level -- when Typhoon Yagi devastated the country in September last year.

Overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, social media users posted pleas for help as their relatives and friends were left stranded with no electricity and few provisions in the provinces of Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang and Lang Son.

"Our ground floor (in Thai Nguyen province) was totally flooded. My parents and five kids were stuck, with not enough food and water. No communication since late Tuesday. They need urgent help," Thoan Vu posted online alongside hundreds of similar pleas.

More than 200 families living in Lang Son province, downstream from a dam that burst Tuesday afternoon, were earlier evacuated to shelters, the environment ministry said.

The cracked dam, part of the reservoir for the Bac Khe 1 hydropower plant, caused about $1.9 million in estimated economic losses, the ministry said in a statement.

"The reservoir of the small hydropower plant has a capacity of four million cubic metres of water... so together with heavy rains, neighbouring communes may be inundated, but no flash floods were forecast," it said.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is making extreme weather events like typhoons more deadly and destructive.

The floods followed heavy rain from Typhoon Matmo, which weakened on Monday while approaching Vietnam but hit the north hard.

Matmo landed only a week after Typhoon Bualoi triggered widespread flooding, killing at least 56 people and causing economic losses estimated at more than $710 million.

The floods followed heavy rain from Typhoon Matmo which hit northern Vietnam hard
The floods followed heavy rain from Typhoon Matmo which hit northern Vietnam hard AFP
Thousands of people were left stranded by the floods, with some rivers at their highest levels in nearly 40 years
Thousands of people were left stranded by the floods, with some rivers at their highest levels in nearly 40 years AFP
Tags
Vietnam
Most Read
Denis Bouanga’s 99th Goal Ignites LAFC’s Playoff Surge After Gritty

Denis Bouanga's 99th Goal Ignites LAFC's Playoff Surge After Gritty Win Over Atlanta United

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch & iPad
Apple iPad Pro: Two Key Features Reportedly Coming—New Camera Included?
ICE and law enforcement partners arrest Juan Espinoza-Martinez
DHS Announces Arrest of 'Depraved Individual' Who Allegedly Placed Bounty on Border Patrol Chief in Chicago
US ICE
ICE Plans to Add a Social Media Surveillance Team to Hunt for Leads on Wanted Individuals
US-TECH-AI-OPENAI
OpenAI Sora 2 Deepfakes: Do Likeness Protections Apply to Dead Celebrities?
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice