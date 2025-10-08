Business

Verizon Taps Former PayPal CEO Dan Schulman as New Chief Executive

By
Verizon $100 Million Settlement: How to Get Free 1-Month Home Internet Today?
The Verizon logo is seen outside a building in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2019.

Verizon has officially named Dan Schulman, former CEO of PayPal, as its new chief executive. The announcement came on Monday, October 6, and takes effect immediately.

Schulman will take over leadership duties from Hans Vestberg, who has been at the helm of Verizon since 2018.

Vestberg, known for shaping Verizon's 5G strategy, will stay on as a special advisor through October 4, 2026.

He is expected to continue serving on Verizon's Board of Directors through the company's 2026 annual meeting.

Verizon's board chair, Mark Bertolini, praised the appointment. "Dan is a seasoned and decisive leader with a unique set of experiences, and a proven record of transformative leadership and operational excellence," Bertolini said.

"He is the right leader to chart Verizon's next phase of increased customer focus and financial growth."

Bertolini was also appointed as chairman of the board in the same announcement.

According to CNBC, before joining Verizon, Schulman led PayPal from 2014 to 2023. During his time there, he helped grow the company's revenue from $8 billion to $30 billion and added hundreds of millions of users.

He has also held leadership roles at AT&T, Virgin Mobile, Priceline, and American Express.

Verizon Taps Dan Schulman as CEO Amid Frontier Deal

Schulman, who joined Verizon's Board of Directors in 2018, took on the role of lead independent director in late 2024.

"Verizon is at a critical juncture," Schulman said in a statement. "We have a clear opportunity to redefine our trajectory by growing our market share and improving key financial areas. I'm honored to take on this role."

Schulman's first major task as CEO will be overseeing Verizon's acquisition of Frontier Communications, a fiber-optic internet provider.

Verizon agreed to buy Frontier for $9.6 billion and will take on $10 billion in debt as part of the deal, USA Today reported.

The merger is expected to close in early 2026 and will help Verizon expand its broadband network to about one million more homes across the U.S.

Vestberg will help lead this transition as a special advisor, focusing on the integration of Frontier into Verizon's operations.

Despite the big news, Verizon shares dropped about 5% on Monday after the announcement.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 financial guidance, signaling no major changes to its short-term plans.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Verizon
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Denis Bouanga’s 99th Goal Ignites LAFC’s Playoff Surge After Gritty

Denis Bouanga's 99th Goal Ignites LAFC's Playoff Surge After Gritty Win Over Atlanta United

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch & iPad
Apple iPad Pro: Two Key Features Reportedly Coming—New Camera Included?
US ICE
ICE Plans to Add a Social Media Surveillance Team to Hunt for Leads on Wanted Individuals
US-TECH-AI-OPENAI
OpenAI Sora 2 Deepfakes: Do Likeness Protections Apply to Dead Celebrities?
ICE and law enforcement partners arrest Juan Espinoza-Martinez
DHS Announces Arrest of 'Depraved Individual' Who Allegedly Placed Bounty on Border Patrol Chief in Chicago
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice