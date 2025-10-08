Mike Sullivan's Emotional Rangers Debut Spoiled as Penguins Shut Out New York in Season Opener

Former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan's much-awaited first game with the New York Rangers went off unexpectedly Tuesday night, as his former team embarrassed him with a 3–0 loss at Madison Square Garden.

Penguins Spoil Sullivan's Return in Opening Night Clash

Sullivan, who spent a decade leading the Penguins to two Stanley Cup championships, admitted it was a surreal experience coaching against familiar faces like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

"I knew it would feel different. But I'm excited about the group we have here. There's a lot of potential, and we'll grow together," Sullivan said via ESPN.

The Rangers struggled with their rhythm on offense, getting just five third-period shots. Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs made all 22 saves he saw, and forward Justin Brazeau scored both goals to give Pittsburgh the season-opening win.

Sullivan's Honest Take

Sullivan didn't let the poor opening to his Rangers' life faze him. He said that the team had gone a long way to become the "team he wants to be." Regardless, he is hopeful to bounce back for the next game.

The seasoned coach, who will also be piloting Team USA to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, stressed patience and development as he starts crafting a new identity for the Rangers.

Furthermore, Sullivan told the reporters that the team's effort is "not nearly consistently enough" to win this time.

New Chapter After a Legendary Penguins Era

Sullivan's departure from Pittsburgh in April brought a close to a historic streak. Signed in 2015–16, he became the Penguins' all-time winningest coach at 409 victories and joined an exclusive list of only 14 NHL coaches to reach 400 wins with a single team. His leadership ushered back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2016 and 2017.

Only days after he departed from the Penguins, the Rangers inked Sullivan to a five-year contract, the highest-paid coach in the NHL. The 57-year-old worked as an assistant coach in New York from 2009 to 2013 under then-player and now GM Chris Drury.

Crosby Looks Back on Playing Against His Old Coach

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby recognized the strange sensation of playing Sullivan for the first time. He said it's "always weird at first" to play against someone he worked with before. Still, he needs to focus on how to win the game.

Adding to the sentimental reunion, Sullivan brought former Penguins assistants David Quinn and Ty Hennes with him to the Rangers' bench.

Dan Muse Earns First Win as Penguins' Head Coach

Although Sullivan lost his first game, new Penguins coach Dan Muse had a winning debut against his old team. Muse, an assistant coach to Peter Laviolette in New York, was interviewed for the Rangers' job before Sullivan was hired, according to the sources.

