Google's Gemini AI Plus Just Went Global, But There's a Catch Behind Its Affordable Expansion

Google is offering a cheaper plan for Gemini AI Plus subscription.

By

Last month, Google's Gemini AI Plus plan expanded to 40 countries. It's even better this time, as 36 more countries will benefit from this rollout.

Gemini AI Plus Now Offered in 77 Nations

Welcome to Gemini dialog on iPhone
Gemini Ai is seen on a phone on March 18, 2024 in New York City.

First introduced in Indonesia, Gemini AI Plus soon reached 40 countries before this recent rollout. Google has since included 36 additional markets, expanding to 77 countries globally. The new launch mainly covers price-conscious markets like Argentina, the Maldives, Fiji, Thailand, Brazil, and Algeria.

Though pricing differs depending on the location, the Gemini AI Plus plan is much more affordable than the $20/month Gemini AI Pro plan. Google's intention is obvious: to provide users with comprehensive AI features at a price that might be unaffordable for those taking advantage of the premium plan.

What Can You Gain From Buying the Gemini AI Plus Plan

The Gemini AI Plus plan provides a combination of affordability and power. Members are given 200GB of cloud storage and 200 monthly credits for tools such as Whisk and Flow. Members can also take advantage of the following, according to Android Police:

  • More Gemini integration throughout Google's ecosystem
  • Access to Deep Research fueled by the Gemini 2.5 Pro model
  • More NotebookLM tools, with additional audio summaries and notebook sources
  • More customization options for a custom experience

It is worth noting that even though the 200GB storage can be shared among five family members, all AI benefits of Gemini are reserved for the sole owner of the primary account.

Limited-Time Offer: 50% Discount for Six Months

To attract new users, Google is offering an appealing 50% discount on the Gemini AI Plus plan for the first six months. This discounted pricing is suitable if you want to opt for a much cheaper plan. That will save you some money from paying premium prices.

Eligibility and Sign-Up Requirements

To subscribe to Gemini AI Plus, users should be based in a supported country and not signed up for Google One through Pixel Pass or any other third-party provider. Only existing Google One members can upgrade to the new AI Plus plan.

Originally published on Tech Times

