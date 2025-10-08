NFL Trade Rumors: Did Bengals Pass on Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston For Joe Flacco?

The Cincinnati Bengals broke news after signing experienced quarterback Joe Flacco, but new reports indicate that the move came following intense inner deliberations. Russell Wilson is rumored to be linked to the deal, but no deal happened.

As per a reputable source, the Bengals considered several backup alternatives for injured star Joe Burrow before settling on the Flacco trade.

Bengals Considered Multiple Quarterback Options

Before targeting Joe Flacco, the Bengals' front office had supposedly discussed several possible replacements to revive their playoff aspirations. Despite the rumors involving top-flight players such as Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, NFL insider Diana Russini reported that Cincinnati never called the New York Giants about trading for either quarterback.

The Bengals internally discussed different options at QB. I'm told the team never called the Giants about trading for either Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston before making a move for veteran Joe Flacco. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 7, 2025

The Bengals' move shows a measured strategy, signing a veteran Super Bowl MVP like Flacco over rolling the dice on quarterbacks with spotty recent histories.

Flacco's leadership skills, experience, and power to hold a veteran locker room seem to have made him the best short-term fix for the Bengals.

Giants' Dilemma With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston

In the meantime, the Giants have reportedly entertained rumors of trading one of their two veteran quarterbacks. Russell Wilson, who signed with the Giants in 2025 for a year, has been the more likely trade prospect even though the team has not shopped him.

It's worth mentioning that Wilson has made no trade or release request, not even after his first-team job was lost to first-round draft choice Jaxson Dart. The 36-year-old quarterback is still committed to giving his best to the team in any capacity while upholding his professionalism and work ethic.

Russell Wilson's Career and Contract History

Wilson's career has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and became a franchise icon in a matter of seconds, guiding the team to a Super Bowl championship and being named to multiple Pro Bowls.

Following a four-year, $140 million extension he signed with Seattle in 2019, Wilson was dealt to the Denver Broncos in 2022 in a record-breaking trade. His stay in Denver was brief, though. The Broncos cut him before his five-year, $245 million extension even kicked in, inheriting a record-breaking $85 million dead cap hit.

After his release, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year veteran minimum deal before eventually signing with the Giants during the 2025 season.

