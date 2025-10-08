Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Knick Coach Mike Brown 'Doesn't Get Into' Giannis Rumors

Don't get your hopes up yet, Knicks fans.

The New York Knicks are currently thinking of revamping their current roster.

Indeed, it's a long-time dream to land another superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but coach Mike Brown has an important statement regarding this potential acquisition.

Knicks Coach Shuts Down Giannis Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Are Bucks Convincing Antetokounmpo to Stay? Here's

Following the Knicks' return from their 2-0 preseason trip to Abu Dhabi, Brown addressed the media and firmly redirected the conversation toward the present.

"I don't get into that stuff. We're in a great spot right now. Our guys have been playing their tails off. They're starting to pick up what we're doing defensively, and offensively we're getting a little more comfortable — especially trying to play fast. That's what I'm concentrating on now. I love our guys, and I think they're starting to enjoy playing the way we're trying to play on both ends."

The Bucks and Knicks engaged in quiet trade talks over the summer as both clubs looked at possible scenarios, ESPN reporter Shams Charania reported.

Since mid-May, during the NBA Draft Combine, the Knicks have been interested in the Greek Freak.

But those negotiations allegedly broke down before gaining steam. There were indications that the Bucks indicated they weren't willing to trade their franchise pillar, and others stated that the Knicks didn't make a sufficient offer to continue talks.

Knicks' Trade Flexibility May Be Limited

Even if New York was interested in reviving trade negotiations, their elasticity has eroded following a hectic offseason. The Knicks pulled off blockbuster deals for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, sending out Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and six first-rounders.

According to Heavy, that leaves the Knicks with only a single first-round pick, three possible pick swaps, and eight seconds. Their roster, now fronted by Jalen Brunson, Towns, OG Anunoby, Bridges, and Josh Hart, is expensive, making a Giannis chase an even taller order.

Giannis Stays Loyal, But Attentive to the Horizon

Even though Giannis attended Bucks training camp, he has not excluded looking around. During Milwaukee media day, he reiterated his need to be competitive.

Giannis added that he wanted to belong to a team with a "real chance" to win a ring.

Antetokounmpo was mentioned in a mock three-team deal involving Karl-Anthony Towns, a 2025 No. 36 draft pick, and Pacôme Dadiet.

Insiders predict that the superstar forward will observe the Bucks' performance this season closely before making any long-term commitments.

Landing Giannis would be a massive boost on both offense and defense for any team, but meeting his salary demands remains a major challenge.

Pairing the two-time MVP with Stephen Curry seems nearly impossible. But if it's intended to happen, it will happen. For now, it's not viable, considering the financial barriers and trade assets the Golden State Warriors have to give up just to get Antetokounmpo.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

