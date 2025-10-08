Aaron Judge Fans React to His Clutch Home Run That Saves Yankees From ALDS Elimination

After Freddie Freeman's game-saving play yesterday, Aaron Judge came through when the New York Yankees needed him most. With the Yankees facing elimination in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge hit a gigantic three-run homer that rekindled the Yankees' postseason hopes.

With the Yankees down three runs in the bottom of the fourth, Judge hit a soaring homer that struck off the left-field foul pole. The shot, his first postseason homer, knotted the game at 6–6 and totally changed the game's momentum in New York's direction.

Here's how Bronx fans reacted to his clutch play.

Yankees Rally After Judge's Game-Tying Blast

Judge's heroics paved the way for the rest of the evening. During the next inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. sustained the momentum with a solo homer, sending the Yankees into a 7–6 lead. The team added two more runs later, locking in a 9–6 win and sustaining their playoff push. The victory made the series 2–1, and New York now had a fighting chance to extend the series to Game 5.

Within the dugout, the response spoke volumes. Judge's teammates were overcome with emotion, and fans couldn't control their excitement from the masterpiece that they saw.

Judge's performance in clutch scenarios reminded everyone why he's considered one of the most intimidating hitters in baseball, and why the Yankees still have faith in their captain when it counts.

Aaron Judge's Postseason Dominance Continues

Aaron Judge's play this postseason has been nothing less than elite. Since his Game 3 homer, he's slashing a remarkable .524/.583/.762, tops among playoff hitters with 11 hits, according to MLB.

Though his home run received the headlines, his ability to hit consistently has been just as important in keeping the Yankees in the game against a strong Blue Jays team.

Fans React to Judge's Heroics

Social media went wild following Judge's game-tying homer, with the crowd of fans and commentators alike praising his moment of stepping up. Videos of the home run swamped timelines, with shocked responses and shouting of "MVP." At Yankee Stadium, the stadium erupted in the city's collective relief and optimism.

On Reddit, fans could not help but praise Judge's efforts to save the Yankees from elimination in the ALDS.

"This is actually insane considering what people say about Judge. You'd think he bats like .179 in elimination games," one fan said.

"He's the big guy that the other team always preps for, I don't really expect him to always have a 1.100 OPS against playoff pitching, tho he had a 1.140 OPS against teams over .500 this year," another fan wrote.

On X, here's how other fans responded to his game-winning play.

That's what I'm talking about! Aaron Judge stepping up like the superstar he is! What a moment for the Captin! I love this game and I love post season baseball! — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 8, 2025

What a phenomenal moment for Aaron Judge. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 8, 2025

You can literally not play a better game tonight if you're Aaron Judge.



Incredible. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) October 8, 2025

