World

Indonesia School Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 67 After Week-Long Rescue Operation

By AFP news
Over a week after an Indonesia school collapse, the death toll has hit 67
Over a week after an Indonesia school collapse, the death toll has hit 67 AFP

The search for victims of last week's Indonesian school collapse ended on Tuesday with the death toll climbing to 67, an official said.

Part of the multi-storey Islamic boarding school on Indonesia's Java island caved in on September 29 as more than 170 students gathered for afternoon prayers.

"Entering the 9th day, we have concluded the search and rescue operation for the victims," head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), Mohammad Syafii, told a press conference.

The agency's operations director, Yudhi Bramantyo, said rescuers on Tuesday cleared all the rubble at the collapse site, scoured the area, and concluded it was very unlikely they would find more bodies.

"The total number of victims evacuated is 171, with 67 people dead, including eight body parts, and 104 people survived," Yudhi told a press conference.

Budi Irawan, the deputy head of the national disaster agency (BNPB), said it is "very unlikely there are still bodies there."

Only 17 bodies have been identified so far, according to the police's Disaster Victim Identification unit.

The collapse was Indonesia's deadliest disaster so far this year, according to the National Disaster Agency (BNPB).

Investigators have been examining the cause of the collapse, but initial indications suggest that substandard construction may have contributed to the incident, according to experts.

The families of the missing agreed last Thursday for heavy equipment to be used, after the 72-hour "golden period" for the best chance of survival came to an end. Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia.

At least three people were killed and dozens were injured in September when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java.

Tags
Search and rescue
Most Read
Denis Bouanga’s 99th Goal Ignites LAFC’s Playoff Surge After Gritty

Denis Bouanga's 99th Goal Ignites LAFC's Playoff Surge After Gritty Win Over Atlanta United

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch & iPad
Apple iPad Pro: Two Key Features Reportedly Coming—New Camera Included?
US ICE
ICE Plans to Add a Social Media Surveillance Team to Hunt for Leads on Wanted Individuals
Chatgpt
ChatGPT App Integration Adds Ways to Interact with Spotify, Canva, Figma, and More
Apple Wallet iOS 26
Apple Wallet's iOS 26 Boarding Passes Now Supported by United Airlines
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice