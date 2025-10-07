Jony Ive Teases 20 New AI Device Ideas With OpenAI

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive is once again setting the trend for future technology, but this time, he's doing it with OpenAI.

Speaking at OpenAI's DevDay conference in San Francisco, Ive revealed that his team is developing 15 to 20 life-changing AI device ideas, and none of them will resemble the smartphones and tablets he helped make iconic.

Jony Ive Criticizes Smartphones Including His Own Creations

In a turnabout, Ive has publicly criticized the very devices that secured his own legacy at Apple. He explained to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that contemporary technology has created an "uncomfortable relationship" between humans and their devices.

"When I said we have an uncomfortable relationship with our technology, I mean that's the most obscene understatement."

According to Business Insider, Ive has stressed that his new mission at OpenAI is to create AI-driven devices that make humans less stressed and more connected, as opposed to being obsessed with screens and notifications.

$6 Billion Alliance With Great Anticipation

OpenAI picked up Ive's design firm for more than $6 billion earlier this year, leaving many to wonder what the alliance might produce. Altman has suggested building an AI companion and a line of clever devices intended to integrate quietly into human life, possibly competing with Apple's leadership in consumer technology.

Ive acknowledged that the speed of innovation makes it hard to remain on point. He said that the momentum has caused them to generate 15 to 20 genuinely interesting product ideas. Now, the challenge here lies in concentration, if they want the products to be memorable upon launch.

Designing Devices That Feel Human

Ive teased that his new AI designs will emphasize human interaction over technical innovation. He wanted the AI devices to "make humans happy."

The LoveFrom founder added that they have been "very deep" in trying to figure out their person-to-person interface to the point that he envisioned it to be intertwined with other devices and tools. He also made another sneaky dig at Apple's clean, elitist image.

Despite his critique, Ive referenced one of Steve Jobs' core design philosophies: simplicity. He knew that the products needed to solve the common problems humans face.

Originally published on Tech Times