NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors' Dream of Pairing Curry With Giannis Might Be Nearly Impossible

The Golden State Warriors' long-standing vision of pairing Stephen Curry with Giannis Antetokounmpo may be fading fast.

Despite years of quiet speculation and mutual admiration, financial barriers and a lack of trade assets make this dream scenario highly unlikely to come true.

Warriors Lack the Assets for a Giannis Trade

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors simply don't have the necessary resources to pull off a blockbuster trade for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

"At this point in time, I don't really see how Golden State has the salary, has the players, has the draft capital to compete — especially for Giannis if he were to hit the open market as a trade candidate."

Even if Antetokounmpo became available, Golden State's cap constraints and depleted draft stock make them one of the least equipped contenders to make a competitive offer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Comments Spark Trade Speculation

Antetokounmpo recently reignited rumors about his future after confirming reports that he might consider leaving Milwaukee if the Bucks can't remain competitive.

The Greek Freak said that it would be a disservice to basketball if he did not compete at a "high level." These thoughts, however, are not new to the superstar.

Tensions escalated when Giannis contradicted Bucks owner Wes Edens, who claimed that the forward had reaffirmed his commitment to Milwaukee in June. Giannis coolly responded that he "cannot recall the meeting."

Warriors' Longtime Pursuit of Giannis

The Warriors' interest in Antetokounmpo isn't new. Golden State's front office had dreamt of pairing Giannis with Curry since the height of their dynasty years, according to Heavy.

That speculation briefly reignited during the 2024 All-Star Weekend when Antetokounmpo made a surprise appearance at Curry's private party in San Francisco, an event also attended by team owner Joe Lacob and forward Draymond Green.

Cap Rules Crush Golden State's Chances

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the NBA's new financial rules make this dream nearly impossible. With the team sitting just $2 million below the league's second-apron hard cap, they cannot legally take on additional salary or combine contracts to exceed it.

Even if Golden State offered up Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and several draft picks, ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that the trade would still likely violate the current cap structure.

Earlier this year, the Warriors rejected a trade proposal from the Sacramento Kings involving Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick, signaling their intent to preserve long-term flexibility.

In June, an NBA trade rumor report said that the Warriors could get Giannis in a four-team deal, but that would mean trading Green.

