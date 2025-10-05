U.S.

ICE Plans to Add a Social Media Surveillance Team to Hunt for Leads on Wanted Individuals

ICE will scour social media for leads on cases and wanted individuals.

By
US ICE US ICE

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reportedly has plans to build a new surveillance team that would explore and monitor the world of social media to hunt for all kinds of information online.

This new dedicated team would focus on social networking websites to get more information as revealed in the latest document acquired from the federal agency. The plan is for ICE's new team to go and scour for any kind of information, including individuals part of its Most Wanted list, on various social media platforms like Facebook, X, and more.

ICE Plans to Add a Social Media Surveillance Team

A new document that was spotted by WIRED has reportedly confirmed that ICE has a new plan to establish a surveillance team that will specifically monitor social media platforms in its quest to get more intel. The team would be comprised of full-time staff members who would monitor various social media platforms for its information needs.

This 24/7 team would be tasked to monitor the platforms for the entire calendar year, making them a non-stop surveillance team that is on the hunt at every second of every day.

According to Engadget's report, ICE has already put in a request for information based on public records, which details its preliminary scope of work. The request also revealed that the work would make use of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, Reddit, and YouTube to develop leads on cases and search for individuals.

This multiyear surveillance initiative would have two main offices where private analysts would work from, which will be located in both coasts of the US.

For the East Coast, ICE's Williston, Vermont National Criminal Analysis and Targeting Center would host the said surveillance team, requiring at least three employees to be on duty at all times. On the other hand, ICE's Santa Ana, California-based Pacific Enforcement Response Center would be its facility to host its new team on the West Coast.

ICE to Hunt For Leads, Wanted Individuals Online

The main focus of the ICE surveillance team on social media would be to hunt for case leads online. First, ICE plans to assign at least 12 full-time staff members to monitor social media at its Vermont facility, while they plan to hire 16 contractors to report to their Santa Ana office.

The staff and contractors would work on different types of cases under this plan. There would be cases labeled as "urgent" and referring to the agency's Top 10 Most Wanted list, where analysts would have to work on a limited 30-minute time frame to search for leads.

On the other hand, the work would also assign them to different cases that range from low-priority individuals with convictions or misdemeanors within an eigh-hour time frame.

Recently, there has been a massive movement from different parts of the country to fight back against the move of the US government under President Donald Trump to hunt for illegal aliens residing in the country.

Because of this, apps like the "ICEBlock" have gained significant attention online as they help identify recent sightings of ICE agents patrolling the area, especially in Los Angeles County.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Ice
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Denis Bouanga’s 99th Goal Ignites LAFC’s Playoff Surge After Gritty

Denis Bouanga's 99th Goal Ignites LAFC's Playoff Surge After Gritty Win Over Atlanta United

Sanae Takaichi, expected to become Japan's first woman prime minister, has positioned herself as a hardline leader focused on national defence and economic security
Japan's First Female Prime Minister: Sanae Takaichi Wins LDP Leadership
Melbourne gangland personality Tony Mokbel (C) arrives at the Victorian Court of Appeal in Melbourne on October 3, 2025
Australian Drug Kingpin Tony Mokbel Retrial Ordered After Lawyer X Police Informant Scandal
Amazon Confirms Departure of Key VP Just Days After Device
Amazon Confirms Departure of Key VP Just Days After Device Launches
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch & iPad
Apple iPad Pro: Two Key Features Reportedly Coming—New Camera Included?
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice