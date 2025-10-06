iPhone 17 Always On Display Guide: How to Set Up This Newest Pro Tier Feature

Apple's iPhone 17 finally brings one of the most anticipated features of the Pro series — the Always-On Display, driven by the industry-leading ProMotion screen that adjusts its refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. This intelligent feature keeps your screen alive without sucking up your battery to provide you with glanceable information at all times.

If you've never used this before, don't worry. Here's a quick guide on how to turn on and customize the iPhone 17 Always-On Display, plus tips on how it affects performance and battery life.

What is the iPhone 17's Always-On Display Feature?

Always-On Display enables your iPhone 17 screen to remain lightly lit even when your device is locked. It displays important information like time, widgets, and notifications without you having to wake or tap the device. With Apple's ProMotion technology, the refresh rate slows automatically to as low as 1Hz to preserve battery life, making it super-efficient.

Just visualize this option adding a premium, professional appearance to your iPhone 17, as with the Pro range, but with power management to avoid wasting battery life.

How to Enable Always-On Display on iPhone 17

Enabling this option is just a minute away. It takes these easy steps, per Tom's Guide.

Find the Settings app icon on your home screen or in your app library and tap to open. Scroll down until you locate Display & Brightness. It's located between Control Center and Home Screen & App Library. Tap to continue. Within the Display settings, scroll to the bottom until you locate Always-On Display, which is beneath Raise to Wake. Tap the toggle switch to enable it. When the switch becomes green, the Always-On Display is on.

You can customize the way your Always-On Display appears. Apple allows you to decide whether to:

Display or do not display the lock screen wallpaper for a more minimalist appearance.

Blur your wallpaper for greater privacy.

Display or hide notifications, making your personal messages private.

Disabling wallpaper or notifications gives a clean, battery-efficient black screen with still-displaying necessary information, such as time and widgets.

Does Always-On Display Impact Battery Life?

Due to the efficiency of the iPhone 17's A18 chip and adaptive refresh rate, the battery drain is minimal. Apple made this technology to efficiently dim and adjust in relation to lighting and usage, giving you convenience without compromising endurance.

Originally published on Tech Times