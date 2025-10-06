Business

California Empowers Uber, Lyft Drivers With Unionization Rights

How could the new union rights change the future of 800,000 rideshare driverS?

By

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed historic legislation last week that legally enfranchises Uber and Lyft drivers to unionize, a huge win for independent contractors in the gig economy.

The new law makes California the second state, after Massachusetts in 2024, to legitimize the collective bargaining rights of rideshare drivers.

Union Rights for California Rideshare Drivers

With more than 800,000 ride-hailing drivers serving California, the bill institutes a clear and comprehensive system to assist in union certification, bargaining, and enforcement. The legislation allows drivers for well-used platforms like Uber and Lyft to join unions and collectively negotiate for better compensation, benefits, and conditions of employment.

This change is a dramatic departure from the conventional classification of such drivers as independent contractors who do not receive union protection.

When Will Uber-Lyft Union Start

Beginning in May 2026, driver groups can petition for union representation if they show support from a minimum of 10 percent of active rideshare drivers across the state.

Once that level is reached, the group must show support from at least 30 percent of active drivers before they can initiate collective bargaining on their behalf. This approach guarantees that driver representation is based on actual community support while creating an efficient route to negotiate labor contracts.

Effect on Rideshare Workers' Labor Rights and the Gig Economy

According to Associated Press, California is now leading the way in extending labor rights into the gig economy through this new law. They will ensure more equitable working conditions for rideshare drivers who traditionally have struggled to gain access to stable compensation and benefits.

Related Insurance Reforms For Ride-hailing Companies

In addition to the unionization legislation, Governor Newsom signed a companion bill in September, reducing the insurance protection requirements for Uber and Lyft in crashes with uninsured motorists.

As Engadget notes, this regulatory modification will serve to reconcile the ridership platforms' needs with public safety needs by alleviating the liability risk burden for platforms while remaining able to serve millions of customers in California.

Originally published on Tech Times

