Trey Yesavage Dominates Yankees as Blue Jays Take Commanding ALDS Lead

The Toronto Blue Jays are scorching hot, and rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage just treated fans to a night they won't soon forget.

Pitching in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, the 22-year-old right-hander put on a history-making performance to lead the Blue Jays to a dominating 13-7 win over the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays' Rookie Ace Makes History

For six innings, Yesavage was unhittable. According to MLB, the young right-hander struck out 11 batters, a franchise postseason record. He issued no hits, tearing apart the most potent offense in baseball. Yesavage's combination of fastball, slider, and crushing splitter kept the Yankees totally off kilter.

Yesavage saw only two baserunners, one off a walk and the other off an error, neither of whom reached scoring position. When manager John Schneider came out to relieve him after 78 pitches, Rogers Centre exploded, initially in dissent, later in appreciation. The crowd's boos turned almost instantly to "Trey! Trey! Trey!" as Yesavage left to a thunderous reception.

Yesavage said that this had to be the "cloud nine," and he could not imagine a better feeling at that time.

Built For the Big Stage

The rookie's rise is nothing short of cinematic. Drafted just last year with the 20th overall pick, Yesavage began this season in Low-A ball and made his MLB debut less than three weeks ago. But when asked before Game 1 if he was ready, his response was simple: "I'm built for this."

His outing supported that. Yesavage became only the second playoff pitcher in history to have 10 or more strikeouts and give up zero hits. Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone was caught off guard, referring to his splitter as "like nothing you ever encounter," according to ESPN.

Blue Jays' Offense Erupts Again

As Yesavage shut down New York's bats, the Blue Jays' lineup erupted for the second consecutive night. Toronto amassed 12 runs through the first five innings, highlighted by a grand slam by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been almost unstoppable this series with six hits in his first seven at-bats.

