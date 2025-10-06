Sports

Trey Yesavage Dominates Yankees as Blue Jays Take Commanding ALDS Lead

Yesavage rejoiced in his hitless postseason debut.

By

The Toronto Blue Jays are scorching hot, and rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage just treated fans to a night they won't soon forget.

Pitching in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, the 22-year-old right-hander put on a history-making performance to lead the Blue Jays to a dominating 13-7 win over the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays' Rookie Ace Makes History

Trey Yesavage Dominates Yankees as Blue Jays Take Commanding ALDS Trey Yesavage Dominates Yankees as Blue Jays Take Commanding ALDS

For six innings, Yesavage was unhittable. According to MLB, the young right-hander struck out 11 batters, a franchise postseason record. He issued no hits, tearing apart the most potent offense in baseball. Yesavage's combination of fastball, slider, and crushing splitter kept the Yankees totally off kilter.

Yesavage saw only two baserunners, one off a walk and the other off an error, neither of whom reached scoring position. When manager John Schneider came out to relieve him after 78 pitches, Rogers Centre exploded, initially in dissent, later in appreciation. The crowd's boos turned almost instantly to "Trey! Trey! Trey!" as Yesavage left to a thunderous reception.

Yesavage said that this had to be the "cloud nine," and he could not imagine a better feeling at that time.

Built For the Big Stage

The rookie's rise is nothing short of cinematic. Drafted just last year with the 20th overall pick, Yesavage began this season in Low-A ball and made his MLB debut less than three weeks ago. But when asked before Game 1 if he was ready, his response was simple: "I'm built for this."

His outing supported that. Yesavage became only the second playoff pitcher in history to have 10 or more strikeouts and give up zero hits. Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone was caught off guard, referring to his splitter as "like nothing you ever encounter," according to ESPN.

Blue Jays' Offense Erupts Again

As Yesavage shut down New York's bats, the Blue Jays' lineup erupted for the second consecutive night. Toronto amassed 12 runs through the first five innings, highlighted by a grand slam by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been almost unstoppable this series with six hits in his first seven at-bats.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Toronto blue jays, New york yankees
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Denis Bouanga’s 99th Goal Ignites LAFC’s Playoff Surge After Gritty

Denis Bouanga's 99th Goal Ignites LAFC's Playoff Surge After Gritty Win Over Atlanta United

Sanae Takaichi, expected to become Japan's first woman prime minister, has positioned herself as a hardline leader focused on national defence and economic security
Japan's First Female Prime Minister: Sanae Takaichi Wins LDP Leadership
Melbourne gangland personality Tony Mokbel (C) arrives at the Victorian Court of Appeal in Melbourne on October 3, 2025
Australian Drug Kingpin Tony Mokbel Retrial Ordered After Lawyer X Police Informant Scandal
Amazon Confirms Departure of Key VP Just Days After Device
Amazon Confirms Departure of Key VP Just Days After Device Launches
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch & iPad
Apple iPad Pro: Two Key Features Reportedly Coming—New Camera Included?
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice