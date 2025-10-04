Apple Glasses Rumored For Next Year With These Features

The main priority of Apple now is its upcoming Apple Glasses that have been rumored for release next year.

The Apple Glasses is said to be an AI-first device, with the machine learning technology being the main feature of the new wearable.

Apple Glasses Rumored For Next Year's Release

According to a new report by 9to5Mac, Apple is rumored to have prioritized its development of the Apple Glasses. With this newfound focus, Apple is pouring a significant part of its manpower and efforts into this new daily wearable.

Earlier reports claimed that this specific Apple Glasses device would be available either by next year or in 2027. It was revealed that these Apple Glasses would not feature a display, which is unlike the Meta Ray-Ban Display.

Apple's rush towards developing its version of the smart glasses centers on the significant growth Meta has seen with its wearables, particularly with the Ray-Ban smart glasses. Since its release two years ago, the company has sold well over two million units, with its adoption rate seeing a massive high that was unexpected for a device that has no display.

What Features to Expect From Apple Glasses?

The Apple Glasses will reportedly include massive features that are reportedly focused on artificial intelligence, featuring the Cupertino giant's very own Apple Intelligence.

This particular device would also heavily feature Siri, Apple's AI voice assistant, to control the device via audio commands. However, it was not stated in the report if this would be the awaited Siri upgrade that has been delayed since last year.

There are no specifics yet on what chipset Apple will deliver, but it has been reported that it will feature a new one that would be made specifically for the device. The Apple Glasses will reportedly be fitted with multiple cameras to capture photos and videos, and they also have built-in speakers.

This new wearable will need to pair with an iPhone to explore its capabilities, with the device also getting health-tracking features that could be inspired by the Apple Watch.

While it has not been confirmed what the final Apple Glasses would look like, it was revealed to feature a variety of styles to choose from once it is available.

Originally published on Tech Times