Patrick Mahomes continues to prove why he's one of the NFL's all-time best quarterbacks, adding another milestone to an already storied career.

In the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, Mahomes completed his second of four touchdown passes, bringing his career total to 250 and surpassing Aaron Rodgers' record as the quickest quarterback in history to reach the milestone.

Aaron Rodgers once held the record with 250 touchdown passes in 121 games. Mahomes broke that pace by doing it in only 116 games. That's another testament to his dominance since becoming the starting quarterback for the Chiefs.

A Career of Record-Breaking Performances

Talking to the media about breaking one of his role models, Mahomes was humble:

"To pass him as far as right now is really cool, but I've got a long ways to go in the amount of touchdowns he's thrown. That was someone I watched growing up. I'll continue to just get better and better, and try to score as many points as possible, and more than anything, win as many football games as possible. And I think at the end of my career I'll be happy with where I'm at."

Patrick Mahomes to KCSN's Herbie Teope on surpassing Aaron Rodgers' record as the fastest player in NFL history to reach 250 career regular-season TD passes. pic.twitter.com/lQkLJSCwhr — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 2, 2025

Mahomes has been redrawing the NFL record books since his coming-out season of 2018, when he passed 50 touchdown passes as a first-year starter. Since then, he has topped the league in touchdown passes twice and became the quickest player to reach both 100 and 200 career touchdowns. He now has the 250 benchmark on his list of accomplishments.

His ability to consistently dominate games and his cannon-like arm have established him as the face of the contemporary NFL. At two Super Bowls, two MVPs, and with his whole career still before him, Mahomes is continually setting the bar higher for quarterback greatness.

Rodgers' Legacy Still Looms Large

Though Mahomes is the new record-holder for quickest to 250 touchdowns, Aaron Rodgers is still well ahead of everyone else in career totals. Four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers has completed 511 touchdown passes in his 21-year career, fourth all-time behind Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady.

According to Sports Illustrated, Tom Brady remains at the summit of the leaderboard with an unrivaled 649 career touchdown passes, a threshold that even Mahomes will take years of consistent greatness to break.

Mahomes Will Break More Records Soon

Mahomes can ascend rapidly, yet he recognizes that there's still a long way to go to catch up to greats such as Rodgers, Brees, Manning, and Brady. At 29 years old, he is young enough. If his current trajectory continues, he might contend for the all-time mark by the end of his playing career.

For the time being, Chiefs' superstar Patrick Mahomes is keeping his priorities straight: winning games and pursuing championships.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will prepare for their next game on Tuesday, Oct. 7, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com