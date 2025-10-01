Tech AI

Meta Can Access AI Chats to Bring Personalized Ads, Content—But Can You Opt Out?

The access would begin by December, and the question now is how to opt out.

Meta is counting down the weeks before its new policy will enable them to access users' chats with the Meta AI technology as part of its latest quest to deliver more personalized ads and content on its platforms.

Meta Will Access AI Chats to Personalize Ads, Content

In the latest blog post shared by Meta, the company has announced that starting December 16, the company will begin sharing personalized ads and content to users based on their interactions with Meta AI.

This means that Meta will now get to access users' chats with the AI chatbot on its different platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

The goal for Meta is to use the data and information they gathered from AI chats to give users a more personalized experience on the platform, centering on both ads and content recommendations that they see online.

According to Meta, they will begin notifying customers of the said AI chat access starting October 7, and it will be in place for the United States and most regions where its service is available. The access Meta would have will encompass both text and voice chats with Meta AI, with the company using this to further improve the social media experiences for users.

While the company was not specific about what exactly it would change based on the data it gathers on Meta AI chats, CNET's report speculates that it could be focused on Facebook and Instagram's posts, Reels, and more.

Can You Opt Out of Meta's AI Chat Access?

According to CNET, users may not have a choice to opt out of Meta's access to their conversations with AI, but there would be indicators on when the platform is gathering information on them. This centers on the microphone indicator light, which would let users know that the app is recording it as it happens, but this already appears whenever users start voice calls or record audio messages on the platforms.

Users would also have full control over how they interact with Meta AI, including what kind of conversations or topics their AI chat would steer them to. That said, the only option possible now to escape Meta's chat access scheme would be to completely avoid using Meta AI.

Earlier this year, Meta already received flak after users discovered that Meta AI was already accessing users' camera roll or gallery via Facebook.

Additionally, users are already wary of Meta AI's arrival on WhatsApp, with the instant messaging app already notorious for its data access.

